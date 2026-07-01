30 June protests: Over 900 arrests confirmed as government declares operation a success

Police are still monitoring hotspots to ensure peace is maintained.

The majority of 30 June’s anti-illegal immigration marches remained peaceful, even after protesters stretched police resources into the night.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) chair Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said this as she gave a briefing on the outcomes of the day of national protest.

Arrests during 30 June protests

Mosikili stated that 120 marches had taken place across the country, with only 12 requiring law enforcement intervention at some stage.

These interventions and parallel police operations yielded hundreds of arrests of both South Africans and illegal immigrants.

“More than 900 persons were arrested during yesterday’s operations. The majority of those arrested were illegal foreigners and for looting.

“Some were arrested for public violence, some for harbouring illegal immigrants and business robbery at spaza shops,” Mosikili stated.

The Western and Eastern Cape recorded the most arrests, with 215 and 208, respectively. These arrests were predominantly for public violence and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The number of arrests in Gauteng were comparatively low, with 82 recorded, mainly for looting and immigration related matters.

Mosikili confirmed three serious incidents of violence were reported in Gauteng; the murder of a man during a looting spree in Alexandra, as well as the attempted murder of two men in Hillbrow.

Police and marchers thanked

Mosikili thanked the South African Police Service (Saps), South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and private security for their role in maintaining peace throughout the day.

“You stood firm under challenging circumstances, enforced the law without fear or favour, and ensured that constitutional rights were protected while criminality was dealt with decisively.

“Your dedication has once again demonstrated the strength of coordinated law enforcement,” stated the deputy national police commissioner.

Mosikili also thanked the organisers of the marches for their role in maintaining order.

“We thank them for working with law enforcement, for encouraging their supporters to remain peaceful, and for ensuring that their followers adhered to the constitution and obeyed the laws of our country,” she said.

Mosikili stated that authorities had taken note of March and March’s declaration that demonstrations would continue for the next six months, saying the situation would be monitored.