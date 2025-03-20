D-day for Sassa gold card swap, but breather until end of June – What to know

What now? Essential guide for Sassa grant beneficiaries who have not been able to switch their gold card for the new Postbank black card.

Sassa beneficiaries must migrate from their gold cards to the new Postbank black card to continue to receive their grant payments. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and supplied

The deadline for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries to swap their gold cards for the Postbank Black Card officially arrived on Thursday.

In an update provided earlier this week, Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said more than 1.1 million Sassa recipients have migrated from gold cards to the new Postbank black cards.

Sassa gold card ‘laid to rest’

Approached for comment by The Citizen on Thursday morning, Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona said it is “concerning” that more than a million permanent grant beneficiaries have not yet updated their gold card.

“Sassa appeals to its beneficiaries to continue to visit Postbank sites to get their new black card. More than a million of our beneficiaries have not yet migrated to Postbank which is concerning.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to continue to visit Postbank sites to get their new black card,” he said.

Tshona stressed that the deadline marks the date when the Sassa gold cards will stop working, not the last day one can apply for the Postbank black card.

“We have now officially laid the gold card to rest. This is the last day Sassa gold cards will operate. After today, the card will be no more.

“Working with Postbank, we will continue to assist our beneficiaries until everyone has migrated,” he added.

Sassa gold cards: What happens after 20 March deadline?

No beneficiary would be able to use their Sassa gold card to make any transaction, even if they have funds in their account.

Beneficiaries would not be able to use Sassa gold cards to buy or withdraw cash inside stores.

Retailers would not accept the cards for any transactions, and any attempts will result in automatic system transaction declines.

Beneficiaries would also not be able to use Sassa gold cards on any ATM. The card may be swallowed when inserted in any ATM to attempt a transaction.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Dikeo said that grant recipients who had not been able to migrate would however be able to collect their grants from the South African Post Office, as well as withdraw cash from retailers’ till points in April and May.

Migration to continue at replacement sites until end of June 2025

Postbank will continue to swap the gold card until the end of June 2025.

“This is when we believe we should have swapped all beneficiaries that bank with Postbank,” Dikeo said.

We, however, plead with all beneficiaries to please use the rest of the month of March and perhaps into early April 2025 to go get their new cards,” Dikeo explained.

Post Office and mobile teams

⁠According to Dikeo, the Postbank and Sassa outreach’s mobile teams that have been issuing cards to beneficiaries in outlying and rural areas will continue to ensure that cards are issued to every beneficiary that has to be migrated.

Home visit arrangements for bedridden beneficiaries

“Further to the promise made by Sassa and Postbank that no beneficiary will be left out, we are pleased to announce that our home visits programme has fully started,” the Postbank CEO said.

Through the home visits programme, SASSA and Postbank teams attend to beneficiaries at their places of residence, such as residential or nursing homes, and provide them with grant access enablement services.

The minimum criteria for a home visit request is as follows:

Illness that may be considered to have rendered the beneficiary incapacitated in movements

People with incapacitating disability

A note from a medical doctor, a social services worker official, or a clinic’s medical report confirming the illness and complete incapacitation must accompany the request.

How to make a booking

Bookings for home visits need to be made beforehand, and they can be made:

At any Sassa local offices;

Telephonically through the Sassa Customer Care Centre on 0800 60 10 11, or the Postbank Call Centre on 0800 53 54 55.

Bookings for home visits can be made by a beneficiary directly or a person close to the beneficiary. This person need not have any family relations with the beneficiary.

A beneficiary’s ID number, residential details, and contact details will be required, and the beneficiary’s ID number shall be used as a reference number for any follow-up enquiries.

The home visits will enable the beneficiaries to nominate a trusted individual to sign a Postbank Account Access Authority letter, giving authority over their account.

Sassa gold card holders: How to access your grant payment in April and May

⁠Dikeo explained that Sassa gold cardholders who may have missed the deadline will be paid through a choice of any of the following methods:

a) Beneficiaries will be able to get their grant payments using an ID at any of the 543 Post Office branches countrywide.

b) Alternatively, beneficiaries will be paid through an existing cardless payment method that Postbank already uses to pay Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries from the following retailers:

Shoprite,

Usave,

Boxer,

Spar,

Pick n Pay, and

Checkers.

According to him, these are already the primary places where most of the beneficiaries paid by Postbank are already collecting their payments.

Postbank black cards issued at grant collection points

“As the primary aim is that they should all have a black card, beneficiaries will be encouraged to replace their cards in the period when they are using these alternative payment methods,

“So, cards will continue to be issued in these places even during the payment periods when they have come to collect their money,” Dikeo pointed out.

How to get your Postbank black card

Dial dial *120*355# from a cellphone to look up a nearby site.

A list of locations issuing new cards will be provided.

The retail route

“Grant beneficiaries can replace their Sassa gold cards with the Postbank black cards where they normally collect their grant payments such as retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Boxer Stores nationwide and Gauteng Pick n Pay stores,” Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe stated previously.

Requirements

A valid ID or temporary ID.

If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.

Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

The card issuance process is free of charge, and swapping to the new card won’t affect beneficiaries’ grant payments.

Eligibility of foreign nationals

Foreign nationals are not yet eligible for the new black cards.

However, they can still access their grant money at any Post Office using their current documents after the gold cards stop working. To ensure a smooth transaction, they must bring the existing documents.

For further information, contact Postbank toll-free at 0800 53 54 55 or send an email to postbank.enquiries@postbank.co.za.