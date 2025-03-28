Sassa grant gold card now works for two more months

New deadline set with ‘no alternatives’

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe has confirmed a new deadline for grant recipients to convert their Postbank South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

A deadline for those with gold cards to switch to new black ones passed last week, leaving those with the old card unable to withdraw or use it at till points.

This also meant they would have to queue at Sassa offices from next week to collect their grants.

Sassa gold card extended

However, Mbengashe said on Friday that the gold card would now work again and be valid until the end of May.

The CEO urged all grant recipients to collect their new black cards as they will have no other option after May.

“It is quite important that people please use these two months because after that, there will be no alternatives. We will not be providing alternatives for people to access their grants,” said Mbengashe.

Additionally, she requested that recipients continue to use their gold cards as usual and not queue at post offices branches.

“If you still have your Sassa gold card, please do not use the post office. Please use your card to access your grant,” Mbengashe said.

“We are insisting that you please do not use the post office as they will not service you if you go to them out of choice because you still have your gold card,” said Mbengashe.

However, Mzansi Flexi Card customers, asylum seekers and those who have lost their cards can still use the post office to access their grants.

Deadline last day of May

The CEO stressed the need to make the card conversion as soon as possible, as the volumes of card swaps processed daily were large.

“Please do not waste until the last minute to go and get your card. Currently we are processing 30 000 cards a day, which our systems are working, there are no issues, we are managing the queues,” Mbengashe said.

The gold card will expire at the end of May, and while grants will still be paid into bank accounts, the funds will not be accessible without the new black card.

“The card will continue until the last day of the May, which means people have plenty of time to replace their card,” Mbengashe concluded.

