Sassa grant: March payment dates, gold card rush and April increases

Everything you need to know about Sassa grant payments for March 2025, the gold card switch and this year's first increase.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the March 2025 payment dates for its various social grants.

The agency disburses more than 19 million permanent grant payments, including the Older Persons pension grant, Disability grant, War Veterans grant, Care Dependency grant, Foster Child grant, Child Support grant, Child Support grant Top-Up and Grant-in-aid.

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 4 March

Tuesday, 4 March Disability Grants: Wednesday, 5 March

Wednesday, 5 March Children’s Grants: Thursday, 6 March

Where to collect your grant

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method, as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option, and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa gold cards still valid

The deadline for social grant beneficiaries to swap their Sassa Gold Card for the new Postbank Black Card has been extended to 20 March 2025.

This is after Postbank and Sassa dropped the bombshell at the beginning of this month that all gold cards need to be replaced by the new Postbank Black Card before 28 February.

What happens after 20 March?

Sassa grant recipients will still be able to apply for and receive their Postbank black cards after 20 March.

Sassa beneficiaries must migrate from their gold cards to the new Postbank black card to continue to access their grant payments. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and Supplied

If, for some reason, a beneficiary fails to turn up to collect their card before 20 March, they will not forfeit their grant. They would still receive it, but won’t be able to access it with their gold card.

Instead, they would have to access their grant through alternative methods, including Post Office branches, until 30 June.

For further information, contact Postbank toll-free at 0800 53 54 55 or email postbank.enquiries@postbank.co.za.

How to get your Postbank Black Card

Dial *120*218*3# from your cellphone Select option 1 Choose your province

A list of locations issuing new cards will be provided.

The retail route

According to Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe, grant beneficiaries can replace their Sassa gold cards where they normally collect their grant payments, such as retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Boxer Stores nationwide and Gauteng Pick n Pay stores.

Requirements

A valid ID or temporary ID.

If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.

Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

Grant increases in 2025: What to know

Sassa beneficiaries can then expect an increase on 1 April and 1 October. The first increase of 2025 will take effect in April, when Sassa will adjust grant amounts to reflect the rising cost of living.

However, the increases for 2025 are yet to be revealed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and are usually announced during the annual Budget Speech, which has been postponed until 12 March.

Usually, increases range from R10 to R90, dependent on the Sassa grant.

Sassa grant amounts

Older Persons Grant – R2 190

Older Persons (75 years and older) – R2 210

Disability Grant – R2 190

War Veterans Grant – R2 210

Child Support Grant – R530

Care Dependency Grant – R2 190

Foster Care Grant – R1 180

Child Support Grant (Top-Up) – R530 + R250

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

Queries and complaints