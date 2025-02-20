Sassa SRD grant: February payments processed this week

Sassa has confirmed to The Citizen the scheduled payment dates of the SRD grant until March. Get the details here.

Sassa will process February payments of the SRD grant from this week. Pictures: iStock and Sassa

Managed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the department of social development’s social relief of distress (SRD) grant has been assisting about eight million eligible South Africans, refugees and asylum seekers since May 2020.

Much has happened since Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) the extension of the grant until 31 March, 2025, as well as increasing the amount from R350 to R370.

SRD grant court ruling: Hope on the horizon for millions

In January, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that government had unfairly excluded millions of eligible recipients for the R370 STD grant.

Lobby groups and some political parties have for some time been pushing for this grant to evolve into a basic income grant (BIG), which the Treasury has repeatedly slammed as unaffordable.

The court ruling, however, forces Godongwana’s hand with the threat of hiking taxes to be able to foot the bill of accommodating more than double the amount of beneficiaries.

How the social relief programme of the government will pan out in the furture remains to be seen as the minister’s budget Speech has been delayed to 12 March in an unprecedented move.

Meanwhile, the agency’s head of communications, Paseka Letsatsi, confirmed the February and March payment schedules of the SRD grant to The Citizen.

22 to 28 February; and

24 to 29 March.

How to check your status

During the payment week, Sassa recommends recipients check their Sassa status on the SRD website to confirm the exact date their grant payment will be in their bank accounts.

Grant recipients should bear in mind that it could take around two to three working days for funds to reflect in a beneficiary’s account after the payment has been processed.

Who is eligible to benefit from Sassa’s SRD grant?

The following are some of the requirements that persons must meet to be eligible to receive the SRD grant:

They need to be citizens, have a permanent South African residency or be special permit holders.

Shouldn’t receive other government support in the form of UIF benefits, National Student Financial Aid Scheme bursaries or permanent social grants.

Must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 59.

Be unemployed and not exceed the income threshold of R624 in their bank account.

How to apply

Click the yellow “Click here to apply online” bar under the relevant section on the Sassa website.

Enter your mobile number, click “Send SMS,” and enter the one-time pin (OTP) sent to your phone for verification. Follow the prompts to complete your application.

How to check your SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011.

Provide your ID number.

Collection options

Sassa offers various ways to receive your R370 grant payment.

1. Bank account

If you’re a recipient of the SRD grant, you can opt to have the payment directly deposited into your bank account. This method ensures prompt access to your funds as soon as they’re available.

2. Cash Send

For individuals without a personal bank account, the Cash Send payment option is available for receiving the SRD grant payment.

This method requires your ID number and phone number for access. You’ll need a cellphone with a registered number and valid identification for this collection method.

3. Retail Stores

Numerous retail stores across the country, such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer stores, facilitate the R370 grant collection.

Sassa queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Call the Sassa head office on 012-400-2322 ;

; E-mail Sassa head office at: grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za ; or

; or Find a list of Sassa offices across the country here.

