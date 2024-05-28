Sassa grant: How much, when and where to collect in June 2024

Sassa’s grant payment policy for June 2024 will be adjusted slightly due to the usual payment dates falling over a weekend.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for June 2024. Picture: Sassa.co.za

The June 2024 social grant payments to the country’s about 26 million South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries, will be made against the backdrop of the 2024 election taking place this week.

Sassa usually start paying social grants from the second working day of each month if payment dates do not fall on public holidays or weekends.

This means that Sassa’s grant payment policy for June 2024 will be adjusted slightly and beneficiaries will be paid from the fourth day of the month.

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Tuesday, 4 June 2024 Disability Grants: Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Wednesday, 5 June 2024 Children’s Grants: Thursday, 6 June 2024

How much Is Sassa grants in June 2024?

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2,180

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2,200

War Veterans Grant – R2,200

Disability Grant – R2,180

Foster Child Grant – R1,180

Care Dependency Grant – R2,180

Child Support Grant – R530

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R530

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant increased from R350 to R370 in April.

ALSO READ: Elections 2024: What major political parties are saying about social grants

CSG Top-Up explainer

The Child Support Grant (CSG) Top-Up builds on an existing grant. The relief measure was introduced to improve the lives of orphaned children in the care of relatives.

Who is eligible for a Care Dependency Grant?

If you are a parent, guardian, foster parent or custodian of a child under the age of 18 who requires full-time care due to a mental or physical diisability, you can apply for a Care Dependency Grant.

The child must need and have permanent home care.

What is the Grant-in-Aid and how to apply?

Sassa’s Grant-In-Aid is a social grant for grant recipients who require full-time care at home and are unable to care for themselves independently.

Only disability grant, old age grant and war veteran grant holders can apply for grant-in-aid, and it will be provided as an addition to a person’s current grant.

It may take up to three months to process your application.

If your grant is approved, you will be paid from the date on which you applied

Where to collect your grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has previously urged people to navigate the closure of cash payment points (CPPs) at Post Office branches by making use of the following alternative ways to get their grant payments.

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

ALSO READ: Sassa grants: Update and closure schedule of Post Office cash payment points

Sassa queries and complaints