Sassa calls on senior officials to assist beneficiaries during August grant review

Matlou said that the review process had placed increased pressure on local offices, and it was crucial for leadership to be accessible.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has mobilised its senior leadership to provide direct support to grant beneficiaries during the August payment cycle, particularly those affected by the ongoing review process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou called on executives and senior managers across all nine regions to assist at local offices to ensure that no beneficiary is left unattended.

“We are intent on driving to assist all our clients to have their grants reviewed as seamlessly as possible so that no one leaves our offices without being assisted and being burdened with back and forth,” said Matlou.

On-the-ground leadership expected

Matlou emphasised that the review process had placed increased pressure on local offices, and it was crucial for leadership to be visible and accessible.

He said this hands-on approach would help speed up support services and reduce the burden on ordinary citizens waiting in long queues.

ALSO READ: Sassa grants: Here are the August payment dates and amounts

“I have asked the executives and senior managers to be visible to clients, ensure that enquiries regarding the 4th payment date are addressed promptly and professionally,” Matlou said.

Safeguarding the system

The CEO described the grant reviews as essential to preserving the integrity of the system.

“They are the best tool to safeguard the government fiscus, thus ensuring that social grants are paid to the eligible beneficiaries while strengthening the integrity of the system and curbing fraudulent activities internally and externally,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Sassa delivers grants and IDs to Harding

While assuring that the majority of payments would proceed without hindrance, Matlou said the agency was determined not to allow operational lapses to impact vulnerable beneficiaries.

“The ongoing social grants reviews have put a spotlight on us as an organisation and tested our capacity to handle the inflow to our local offices,” he said.

Call for cooperation

Matlou urged all affected beneficiaries to cooperate and visit their nearest Sassa local offices with the necessary documents for their reviews and personal information updates. He stressed that beneficiaries should not be alarmed by the process.

Required documents include:

A valid South African ID

Proof of income or unemployment

Three months’ bank statements

Proof of residence

Marriage or divorce certificates (if applicable)

Death certificates (if relevant)

Any supporting documents based on the grant type

NOW READ: Sassa grants to be paid next week: Here’s when to collect your money