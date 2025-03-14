Sassa SRD grant: Here’s when to expect your March payment

Sassa has confirmed to The Citizen the scheduled payment dates of the SRD grant for March. Get the details here.

The R370 SRD grant is currently one of the only sources of monthly financial support for millions of people. Pictures: iStock and Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released its March payment date schedule for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, hot on the heels of the good news that the grant will be extended for another year.

In his budget speech on Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that Treasury allocated R35.2 billion to extend the SRD grant until 31 March 2026.

The much-contested grant has served as a lifeline to about eight million South Africans, refugees and asylum seekers since May 2020.

Despite beneficiaries hoping for another SRD grant increase this year, the amount will unfortunately remain unchanged at R370 per month.

SRD grant payments are made during the final week of the month after Sassa completes various verification checks.

Grant recipients should bear in mind that it could take around two to three working days for funds to reflect in a beneficiary’s account after the payment has been processed.

“We will start processing payments from the 20th, with money reflecting in clients’ accounts on 26, 27, 28, and 29 March,” Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona told The Citizen on Friday.

How to check your status

During the payment week, Sassa recommends recipients check their Sassa status on the SRD website to confirm the exact date their grant payment will be in their individual bank accounts.

Who can apply for Sassa’s SRD grant?

Sassa has also announced that applications for new beneficiaries to receive the SRD grant in April are currently open.

The following are the requirements for people to be eligible to apply for and receive the SRD grant:

They need to be citizens, have a permanent South African residency or be special permit holders.

Shouldn’t receive other government support in the form of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) bursaries or permanent social grants.

Must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 59.

Be unemployed and not exceed the income threshold of R624 in their bank account.

How to apply

Click the yellow “Click here to apply online” bar under the relevant section on the Sassa website.

Enter your mobile number, click “Send SMS,” and enter the one-time pin (OTP) sent to your phone for verification. Follow the prompts to complete your application.

How to check your SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011, and

Provide your ID number

SRD biometric identification

Last year, Sassa introduced a biometric verification system for beneficiaries to counter fraud.

New SRD grant applicants now have to complete biometric verification as a mandatory step before they are approved for the grant.

If you’re already a beneficiary of any Sassa grant, you don’t have to do anything unless you experience problems with your grant application.

For detailed information about the biometric verification process, you can contact Sassa’s Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 or send a WhatsApp to 082-046-8553.

Sassa SRD grant to serve as basis for Basic Income Grant

In his Budget Speech, Godongwana touched upon the matter of the SRD grant serving as a basis for the introduction of the much-anticipated Basic Income Grant (BIG)

“The SRD will be used as a basis for the introduction of a sustainable form of income support for unemployed people,” said Godongwana in his speech.

The future structure and nature of the SRD grant however is yet to be determined by the findings of a review of active labour market programmes, which is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has also confirmed consultations will continue regarding implementing a Basic Income Grant. According to the department, it aims to submit a draft policy to parliament in the next 2025/2026 financial year.

Sassa queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ; or

; or E-mail Sassa head office at: GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za

