Sassa grant: February payment dates, 2025 increases and possibility of ‘double pay’

Take a look at the key updates on Sassa's 2025 grant increases (how much and when) and next month's payment schedule.

Sassa’s first grant amount increase of 2025 will be implemented in April. Pictures: iStock and Sassa

Good news for recipients of the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) various permanent grants in 2025 includes increased grant amounts and the introduction of possible double payments during critical periods.

2025 Sassa grant increases: What to know

The first increase of 2025 will take effect in April when Sassa will adjust grant amounts to reflect the rising cost of living.

Older Person’s Grant (for beneficiaries between the ages of 60 and 74), Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant and Care Dependency Grant will increase from R2 190 to R2 210.

(for beneficiaries between the ages of 60 and 74), and will Older Persons Grant (beneficiaries above the age of 75) will increase from R2 210 to R2 240 .

(beneficiaries above the age of 75) will . Child Support Grant will increase from R530 to R560 .

will . Foster Care Grant will increase from R1 180 to R1 200.

This year’s second and final increase will be implemented from 1 October.

Do pensioners need to reapply to receive their April increase?

If you have been wondering whether you need to reapply for the Sassa Older Persons Grant in April to be compliant to receive the increase, the answer is, thankfully, no.

If you are already receiving a Sassa stipend, you need not reapply.

As a matter of fact, if you’re over 60 years of age and comply with all the necessary criteria to qualify for a government pension, you don’t ever have to reapply.

Who qualifies for possible double payments?

There might be a possibility of double payments to benefit beneficiaries during critical periods, such as the festive season. Eligibility depends on the grant type and timing.

This has, however, not been confirmed.

Sassa disburses more than 19 million permanent grants every month. With February just around the corner, Sassa has confirmed grant payment dates for next month.

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 4 February

Tuesday, 4 February Disability Grants: Wednesday, 5 February

Wednesday, 5 February Children’s Grants: Thursday, 6 February

SRD grant payment dates for February

Sassa payments for the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will be processed from 22 to 28 February.

During the designated payment week, beneficiaries can check their Sassa status on the SRD website to find out when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.

The agency also reminds those getting their grant that it typically takes approximately two to three working days for the funds to appear in their bank accounts after the payment has been processed.

New Sassa card

In September last year, Postbank announced that the new black Mzansi Debit Card will replace the Sassa gold card, previously issued to social grant beneficiaries.

The agency, however, assured beneficiaries using Sassa gold cards that their grants will still be paid into their accounts despite previous statements indicating an expiration date of 31 December 2024.

Postbank has not set a date for completing the transition to the new cards, but has urged Sassa grant beneficiaries to collect their new Postbank black cards as soon as possible.

For more information, visit www.postbank.co.za or contact Postbank Customer Care at 0800 535 455.

