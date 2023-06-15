Scam alert: Fake City contractors are handing out termination notices

By Cheryl Kahla

The City of Johannesburg alerted Soweto residents to a new scam doing the rounds: Criminals are posing as city contractors and delivering service termination notices.

The fraudulent notices state residents’ homes will be auctioned off if they fail to settle their debts.

Don’t get caught in this scam – here’s what you need to know.

Termination notice scam

The City of Johannesburg was alerted to the scam after a flurry of social media messages and voice notes drew attention to the fraudulent termination notices.

Scammers posing as City contractors had been delivering termination notices – bearing the City’s official logo – to Soweto residents, urging them to settle their debts or lose their homes.

The City strongly denies having any connection with these individuals or the service termination notices they are disseminating.

Even though the fraudulent notices were primarily distributed to Soweto residents, the City of Johannesburg said the scam may have a broader reach.

City’s official response

Kgamanyane Maphologela, Director of Customer Communications for the City’s Group Finance Department, told residents to ignore the notices of termination.

Maphologela further urged residents who are aware that they have outstanding payments to the City to verify whether an actual notice was issued.

“Residents must not trust anyone claiming to be from the City or acting on behalf of the City without verifying them.”

Termination notice process explained

Maphologela said the City adheres strictly to its Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy when dealing with residents who have fallen into arrears.

The City will only resort to terminating services as a last option for unresponsive debtors, after making concerted efforts to communicate with them through various channels.

These channels would include sending statements, sending messages, making phone calls, and conducting numerous follow-ups.

In order to prevent falling prey to these scams, residents are urged to regularly check their municipal statements for arears or payment issues pertaining to their accounts.

How to stay safe and avoid this scam

Residents are also encouraged to request proof of identity from individuals claiming to be City representatives, and to refrain from disclosing their bank details to anyone.

A range of secure payments options are at residents’ disposal, including the the e-Joburg Portal, Council pay-point and Customer Service Centre.

Other methods include EasyPay, debit orders, direct deposits at major banks, ATMs, internet and cell phone banking, and the SA Post Office.

Residents can also contact the City’s Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800-002-587 to verifying the identities of anyone claiming to be a City representative.

He said incidents may also be reported to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies.

