News

Home » News

Scholar transporter carrying 17 pupils involved in accident while fleeing police

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

16 February 2026

01:09 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport stated the driver took his vehicle offroad before colliding with a vehicle on the N4.

Gauteng Roads Department confirms 17 pupils involved in accident on N4.

The scene of an accident on the N4 involving a scholar transport vehicle. Picture: X / @Patriot_S_A

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A vehicle carrying 17 pupils has been involved in an accident after the driver attempted to flee authorities.

The accident occurred on the N4 near Atteridgeville in Tshwane at roughly 7am on Monday morning.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) confirmed that all 17 pupils were taken to hospital and no fatalities were reported.

Driver without valid licence

The department stated on Monday that law enforcement had unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the nine-seater Toyota Condor.

Authorities pursued the vehicle, which diverted onto an old dirt road, after which it rejoined the highway and collided with a Mercedes-Benz.

“The reckless conduct displayed in this incident is unacceptable, particularly when it involves the lives of our children.

“Scholar transport operators carry a sacred responsibility to ensure the safety of learners. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated,” stated transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

The department also confirmed the driver was driving without a valid licence.

“The driver must be held accountable for endangering the lives of innocent children through irresponsible behaviour,” The MEC concluded.

Passenger liability relaxed

The provincial government has been on a compliance drive this year after an accident near Vereeniging resulted in the deaths of 14 pupils.

RELATED ARTICLES

The department implemented stricter requirements for permit approvals and arranged discounted rates at vehicle testing centres.

Officials were at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus this weekend to remind scholar transporters of their responsibilities.

“Scholar transport operators are not just service providers; they are partners in protecting the lives of our children.

“We are intensifying relations with operators to ensure a safe, reliable, and compliant scholar transport system that parents and schools can trust,” stated Diale-Tlabela.

However, the department stated that enforcement of passenger liability insurance compliance had been temporarily relaxed to allow drivers to find suitable policy providers.  

“The goal is to build a professional, safe, and sustainable scholar transport system that prioritises learner safety above all else,” the MEC concluded.

NOW READ: Gauteng transport MEC stipulates these three non-negotiables for scholar transporters

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Accidents Atteridgeville National Route 4 (N4) scholar transport

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News After abandoning legal bid, Madlanga commission witness ‘hospitalised’
News Freedom Front Plus set to make the DA bleed
News TRC Inquiry: Son of Fort Calata testifies how father was ‘betrayed’ by apartheid regime, ANC, Mbeki and Zuma
Weather Weather update: Heat and fire danger warning issued for parts of the Cape provinces
News Waterless Joburg: Crisis deepens with broken pipes and broken promises

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News