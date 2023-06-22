School holidays: How Bakwena will tackle traffic surge and load shedding in North West

By Cheryl Kahla

As South Africans prepare for the upcoming school holidays, Bakwena said it is fully primed to handle the anticipated surge in road traffic amid load shedding.

The firm in charge of managing a 385km stretch of the N1/N4 route said it was ready for the threat of heightened power outage stages.

Proactive measures have been implemented to maintain operational efficiency at its toll plazas along the route.

School holiday plans

Chief operating officer Solomon Kganyago said they are “fully prepared to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic” as families embark on their winter vacation.

“Our top priority is to provide a safe and enjoyable journey for all motorists during this holiday season,” said Kganyago.

Plan for school holiday travels

Some of these safety-centric services and measures include a 24-hour call centre and roadside emergency aid, as well as regular road maintenance to ensure a safer experience for motorists.

In addition, Bakwena took on the responsibility of the the rehabilitation and upgrading of roads, as stipulated in its service contract.

Bakwena is calling on motorists to “meticulously plan” for the school holidays (starting 23 June 2023),

Public holiday traffic

Planning is especially vital when taking into the account the heavy traffic expected on the route from midday until the early evening on 23 June.

Similar traffic volumes can be expected on Sunday, 16 July since most schools will resume on 18 July and holidaygoers will be making their way back home.

In addition to the school holiday break, busy conditions are also expected from Friday, 4 August and Wednesday, 9 August, due to the public holiday.

Load shedding challenges

Bakwena said the threat of increased load shedding stages shouldn’t interfere with motorists plans. The firm said it reviewed its processes to enhance traffic flow.

To prepare for the winter break, all toll plazas have been equipped with backup power facilities, including UPS and generators (which have been operational since 2001).

Upkeep and operational replacements are performed on this equipment on a regular basis, and the UPS systems are tailored to sustain plaza operations for sufficient periods.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed and cooperate with the toll operator’s instructions to ensure a safe and enjoyable travel experience over the winter holidays.

“We deeply appreciate the cooperation of road users as we work together to navigate these challenges and make their winter getaway memorable”, said Kganyago.

Road safety

In addition to planning, it’s also vital for motorists to adhere to speed limits and remain cautions when on the road, especially when approaching busy intersections.

Remember: driver fatigue occurs due to lack of sleep ahead of a long journey. Get enough rest before the trip and make use of pitstop facilities along the way.

Bakwena, under a 30-year Sanral concession contract, supervises the N4 route from Pretoria to the Botswana border, and the N1 route from Pretoria to Bela Bela, Limpopo.

For live traffic updates, follow Bakwena on Twitter @BakwenaN1N4.

