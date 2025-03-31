Number of school sexual misconduct cases being investigated in the triple digits

The department of education was working around the clock to address the sexual misconduct scourge in schools.

With more than 100 sexual misconduct cases at schools being investigated, gender-based violence (GBV) advocacy groups and activists called on education authorities to implement strategies that will prevent it.

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) announced the shocking figure of sexual misconduct, adding they concluded 46 cases in the current financial year.

“Four teachers from Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal were recently dismissed after being found guilty of sexual misconduct,” Matlose Moela, ELRC senior manager of dispute management services, said in an interview with eNCA.

ALSO READ: Stop the sugarcoating: It’s not sexual misconduct by teachers, it’s rape

Department of education working on the issue

The department of education was working around the clock to address the sexual misconduct scourge in schools, he said.

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta yesterday said there was a need for ELRC to move with speed to ensure all the cases involving sexual misconduct in schools were finalised.

It was vital that all the stakeholders work together and help to create a safe environment for pupils, Makaneta said.

Vetting of teachers

“Vetting of teachers should not be a once-off event but a continuous process. But the South African Council for Educators must also take reasonable steps to engage teachers in workshops about the consequences of getting involved in sexual misconduct.

“Younger teachers should be sensitised about problems like these to make sure that we get rid of the scourge.”

GBV activist Sihle Sibisi from Kwanele Foundation said the government should prioritise working with GBV advocacy groups to address the problem.

Involving activists would produce more effective results in terms of preventing the abuse happening at schools.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment: Why first-year students are most vulnerable

Sexual misconduct cases

The department was failing to prevent sexual misconduct cases, she said. “Resolving only 46 cases out of 111, it’s something else.

It is disappointing and the minister must act now. “All these teachers who are alleged to be sexual predators within the school must be suspended immediately and dealt with harshly because GBV and femicide is real in schools.”

The Commission for Gender Equality’s (CGE) Javu Baloyi said the commission will monitor how some of the cases are being handled. “The CGE, as an oversight body, encourages victims and survivors of GBV and other related atrocities to report the cases to the police.

We are not the first respondent in GBV cases, however, our monitoring role makes it critical when the cases are before the courts.” Baloyi said some of the guilty teachers were able to relocate and find jobs in other provinces without being detected.

Punishment for teachers

The commission has engaged with the relevant stakeholders concerning the matter. Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the department of basic education, said: “Teachers need to know that if they get involved in misconduct, they will be punished.

We need to continue to deal with them harshly and need to remind them about the values of justice and respect for their duty and their pupils.”

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) national spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the union was concerned about the alarming number of sexual misconduct cases in the country.

“Such incidents are concerning. We don’t condone such behaviour. It is unethical, criminal and besmirches the good name of teachers. Those who engage in such should face the full might of the law,” said Cembi.

NOW READ: 40-year-old stepfather sentenced to 15 years for sexual grooming and child pornography