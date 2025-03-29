40-year-old stepfather sentenced to 15 years for sexual grooming and child pornography

'He showed her pornographic videos at home and offered her sweets and chocolates in exchange for sexual acts. He also physically assaulted the victim.'

A 40-year-old stepfather was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for sexual grooming, child pornography and sexual assault.

Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said the incidents occurred between 1 January 2022 and 9 March 2023 while the victim was as young as 15.

She disclosed to her counsellor that her 40-year-old stepfather has been sending her inappropriate messages, including calling her ‘liefie’, which means ‘darling’.

Stepfather’s charges

Investigation by Constable Anchen van Biljon from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit revealed that the man sent the victim pornography and made sexually explicit statements.

“He showed her pornographic videos at home and offered her sweets and chocolates in exchange for sexual acts. He also physically assaulted the victim.”

The stepfather was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. The sentences are wholly suspended for five years, contingent on the accused not being convicted of the same offenses during that period.

Stepfather placed on sexual offenders register

Kareli added that the stepfather’s particulars were placed on the sexual offenders register, and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“This case highlights the serious nature of crimes against children and the importance of reporting such incidents to the nearest police station.”

How does the sexual offenders register work

The South African National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) is a record of individuals convicted of sexual offenses against vulnerable persons.

It was established in 2007 to protect children and the mentally disabled.

It also aims to prevent offenders from working with or having access to children and people with mental disabilities.

How big is the register

The register lists more than 32 500 convicted offenders, with an additional 10 456 potential entries still pending in various courts.

This was revealed to Build One South Africa (BOSA) by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

A study revealed that 16,097 teachers in South Africa have a criminal background, including rape, murder and assault.

