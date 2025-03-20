Primary school teacher in Mpumalanga investigated for sexual assault

Although the teacher was suspended, he continued reporting to work at the school.

A Mpumalanga primary school teacher is being investigated for sexually harassing four Grade 5 pupils.

Alleged sexual assault at primary school

It is alleged that the teacher, who cannot be named, has been touching young girls’ breasts and holding them inappropriately.

He was suspended in September after the pupils told a female teacher about his actions. However, he continued reporting for work.

Departmental spokesperson Gerald Sambo confirmed this and said the teacher of Likhweti Primary School outside Nelspruit remains on precautionary suspension and will not return to the school until the disciplinary process has been finalised.

“The department will conduct an investigation to determine the reasons and circumstances surrounding the teacher’s presence at the school while he is on suspension. The department takes the sexual harassment allegations against the deputy principal seriously and suspends him to ensure the safety of the learners while the allegations are being investigated.”

Sambo encourages school principals to report allegations of sexual harassment at their schools so that measures can be taken quickly and effectively.

National Association of School Governing Bodies secretary-general Matakanye Matakanye has urged teachers and parents to encourage their children to report abuse by teachers and principals.

“Our children need to be safe when they are at school. If the allegations are true, the law must take its course because we cannot have a situation in which teachers are abusing children instead of protecting them.”

Sexual abuse by teachers: ‘Law should take its course’

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta has also condemned the incident, stating that teachers have a responsibility to look after pupils.

“The allegations against the teacher should be investigated, and if found to be true, the law should take its course. No child should be harassed. Schools must be safe havens which provide a conducive environment for learning, not only for girl learners but also for every boy child, along with teachers.”

‘Teachers must be held accountable’

Annerie Weber, DA spokesperson on education in the Mpumalanga Legislature, has called on the provincial department of education to work with non-governmental organisations focused on gender-based violence “to draft a sexual harassment policy that is appropriate for the school environment. We also want them to table this draft policy in the portfolio committee on education within 30 days”.

Shaheda Omar, clinical director for the Teddy Bear Foundation, said schools must also start holding teachers accountable.

“Learners at school are often vulnerable to abuse by educators because of the power dynamic and often are afraid to report it if they have been groomed, coerced or feel they will be blamed. Schools have not always followed due diligence in holding educators accountable, and many cases have fallen through the cracks. It is reassuring that educators-on-learner cases are being reported and addressed.”

