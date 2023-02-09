Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
9 Feb 2023
4:58 am
News

Violence: ‘Schools are a microcosm of the bigger society,’ according to experts

Marizka Coetzer

'The department must stop being reactive and be proactive.'

School violence
Photo: iStock
The increase in violent incidents being reported at schools is a reflection of the increase in violence in communities, experts say. Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen said crime and victimisation incidences in schools were escalating. “Schools are a microcosm of the bigger society,” he said. Barkhuizen said violence directed at pupils and teachers should be condemned. “All police and education resources should be used to ensure that schools are safe places of learning.” NOW READ: School violence: Children see behavior in communities, transfer it to schools – experts Violence and victimisation common Barkhuizen said South Africa might follow the United States...

