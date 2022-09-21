Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
21 Sep 2022
5:10 am
Education

School violence: Children see behavior in communities, transfer it to schools – experts

Marizka Coetzer

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said any violence was a learned behaviour.

Picture: iStock
Schools are becoming war zones, playgrounds are turning into crime scenes … pupils are stabbed, intimidated with guns and teachers are threatened, or have their cars damaged. Pupils at several schools are rebelling and destroying school property in an orgy of anarchy. The Gauteng department of education was concerned after unrest broke out in Alexandra, following a pupil stabbing the Realogile High School’s deputy principal last Wednesday with a pair of scissors, spokesperson Steve Mabona said. A fight between a high school pupil and a young man broke out outside a school in North West last week, when the pupil...

