Second accused in R59 Meyerton taxi shooting denied bail as state warns of flight risk

The state opposed bail, citing lies and no fixed address.

The Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court recently denied bail to a fourth suspect linked to the February shooting on the R59 near Meyerton, which left six minibus taxi passengers dead and more than a dozen others wounded.

The magistrate found that the accused attempted to mislead the court and would likely flee if released.

Six killed in brazen R59 taxi ambush

The Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, confirmed that three men travelling in a separate vehicle allegedly pulled alongside the taxi and opened fire, killing six passengers and wounding several others.

“It is alleged that on the afternoon of 3 February 2026, a minibus taxi transporting 22 passengers was travelling along the R59 near Meyerton from Johannesburg to Lesotho when it was approached by a vehicle carrying the three accused,” Mahanjana said.

The violence did not end with the shooting. After the gunfire, the accused allegedly rammed the taxi, then carjacked a passing motorist before fleeing the scene.

“Police officers who were in the vicinity responded after being alerted by the hijacking victim and pursued the accused,” Mahanjana stated.

She added that during the chase, the trio abandoned the stolen vehicle and scattered into nearby bushes.

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Two of the three accused, Jaulane Mlambe, 30, of Germiston and Sabelo Mchunu, 25, of Kliprivier, were apprehended shortly after the pursuit.

The third, Mandlakayise Louis Makhunga, 44, of Alberton, evaded capture for several hours before being found by security officers in the Kliprivier area.

Mahanjana said Makhunga’s condition at the time of his arrest was telling. “Makhunga was arrested a few hours later in the Kliprivier area after being spotted by security officers walking barefoot and with a gunshot wound,” she said.

All three now face six counts of murder, 17 counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

State opposes bail, citing lies and no fixed address

At the Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court, the state – represented by Advocate Reuben Chabalala – mounted a firm opposition to Makhunga’s bail application, raising serious concerns about his credibility and likelihood of appearing at trial.

Mahanjana outlined the basis of the state’s objection.

“The investigating officer’s affidavit highlighted that Makhunga does not have a fixed address, failed to cooperate with police, and misrepresented information in his bail affidavit, including claims of owning a farm,” she said.

The state’s position was unambiguous: releasing Makhunga would not serve the interests of justice.

Chabalala argued that, given the gravity of the charges and the potential for lengthy imprisonment, the accused posed a significant flight risk, a concern that the court ultimately shared.

“The state argued that the accused poses a flight risk and that his release would not be in the interests of justice,” Mahanjana confirmed.

Bail denied as magistrate finds accused attempte to mislead court

The magistrate agreed with the state on all material points, finding that the prosecution had built a strong case and that Makhunga had actively attempted to deceive the court during proceedings.

His co-accused, Mlambe and Mchunu, did not contest the issue and both abandoned their bail applications.

Mahanjana said the court’s ruling rested on a combination of factors that pointed firmly against release.

“In denying bail, the magistrate found that the state has a strong case against Makhunga and that he attempted to mislead the court,” she said.

The absence of a verifiable fixed address further weighed against him, reinforcing the magistrate’s concern that Makhunga would disappear before the case went to trial.

“The court further noted his lack of a fixed address and the likelihood that he would evade trial, particularly considering the severity of the charges and the potential for multiple life sentences,” Mahanjana added.

The matter has been postponed to 30 April 2026 for further investigation.

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