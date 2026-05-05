How to secretly give yourself daily dopamine hits

Dopamine is having a moment again. Here are some secret ways to give yourself a small hit of dopamine daily.

Dopamine is the new comfort food. The brain chemical is having a moment and across the internet and, of course, the social media spectrum everyone’s hailing the elixir of self-compounding, joyful bliss.

Of course, getting a dopamine hit is not something you may want to share the intimate details of with others, and it’s not just about getting a task done, either. There’s more to extracting the value of small moments of thrill. And you can dopamine hunt on the quiet.

Anna-Marie Viviers of Heavenly Healing said it’s all about creating moments for yourself, and it can be small, joyful or sensory ones.

“People assume they need big changes to feel better, but often it’s the smallest sensory or behavioural changes that have the biggest impact,” she said. “Dopamine responds to novelty, comfort, feeling different and completion, and those can be created very simply.”

Change your clothes

Wear something different during the day. Instead of the usual, why not put in some extra date-night effort for the office? Otherwise, accessorise with something that steps it up a level, like a favourite watch, a silky shirt, or just super-nice shoes.

Go commando; let the fabric’s sensation give you an edgy, novel feel.

“These kinds of small actions create a sense of occasion without needing a reason,” said Viviers. “It taps into identity and novelty at the same time,” Viviers said. “You feel different, and that alone can change your mood and attention.”

Change your environment

Work from home, next to a pool, a pond, or from a coffee shop.

“The brain gets used to environments very quickly,” Viviers said. “A small change can refresh your focus because it interrupts routine.”

Break a stupid rule and be a silly rebel

Go to a restaurant and order dessert first, then mains, and then a starter, Or just have dessert instead of a meal. Go to a formal event in sweats.

Small acts of rebellion against the daily grind, especially if they are somewhat silly rules, said Viviers, can end up being very satisfying.

“There’s a sense of autonomy in doing something differently,” Viviers said. “That feeling of choice can be very rewarding.”

Even completing small tasks, visually, is satisfying. Picture: Supplied

Crouch, pause, re-engage

Changing your body position, even just for a moment, can untangle your nervous system. Viviers said that even something as simple as lying flat on the floor for a bit or standing on your head can influence how your mind feels and performs in the moment.

One small task

Do something small, like rearrange your desk, wipe up a small surface, or toss some old chocolate wrappers you found in the nether regions of a couch.

There’s a clear before-and-after in such a visible task.

“A visual completion can be powerful,” Viviers said. “The brain recognises that something has been done, and it reinforces the behaviour.”

One sense focus

It is almost like a mini meditation. Viviers suggested that taking a bite of food, for example, and only focusing on the morsel without any other sensory stimulation, helps increase overall awareness and, of course, comes with a dopamine hit of sorts.

“Listen to music uninterrupted, write on a pad with a pen, and only focus on your words with intent.

“When you isolate a sense, the focus can create a strong sense of engagement, even in a short time,” she said.

Read a book and ditch the noise. Picture: iStock

Shut out the noise

Less can be more, and reducing digital noise, swapping it out for reading an actual book, for example, can be exceptionally rewarding.

“When you reduce constant stimulation, smaller experiences start to feel more rewarding again,” Viviers said. “That’s where dopamine fasting comes in. It’s not about removing pleasure, it’s about allowing simpler things to register.”

This is why, Viviers said, small acts on the sidelines of everyday living can change a lot.

“You don’t need an hour or a full routine to change how you feel,” Viviers said. “Sometimes a few minutes or a small act is enough to create a bigger impact in attention and energy.”