Sele reshuffles Mogale City mayoral committee to sharpen service delivery

The mayor effected changes to three key portfolios with effect from 21 July 2026.

Mogale City Executive Mayor Lucky Godfrey Sele has reshuffled his Mayoral Committee, reassigning key portfolios to sharpen service delivery and strengthen governance priorities.

Sele announced a reshuffle of the Mayoral Committee on Monday, 20 July, exercising powers vested in him under Section 60(1)(a) of the Municipal Structures Act, 1998.

The Act empowers the Executive Mayor to appoint members of the Mayoral Committee from among councillors and to determine the allocation of responsibilities to ensure responsiveness to strategic priorities and service delivery needs.

Reshuffle

Sele’s spokesperson, Palesa Molefe, said that following a review of governance and service delivery priorities, the mayor effected changes to three key portfolios with effect from 21 July 2026.

“Councillor Cynthia Mankazana has been assigned Human Settlements and Real Estate, Councillor Merriam Mogoje will oversee Infrastructure Development Services (Utilities), and Councillor Peter Modise takes charge of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.”

Molefe said the remainder of the committee retains their current responsibilities.

“The reshuffle is intended to strengthen the collective work of the Mayoral Committee, improve coordination across service delivery functions, and accelerate the implementation of Council’s developmental agenda.”

Service delivery

She said Sele emphasised that the adjustments are designed to sharpen the municipality’s focus on housing, infrastructure and community development, while ensuring that governance structures remain aligned with the needs of residents.

“He expressed confidence that each member of the Mayoral Committee will continue to execute their duties with diligence, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to serving Mogale City.

“The mayor said the changes reflect his administration’s determination to deliver improved services and to position the municipality for sustainable growth,” Molefe said.

Kagiso

Last month, Kagiso became the latest focus of Mogale City’s service delivery intervention programme, as the municipality sought to address infrastructure challenges while urging residents to settle outstanding municipal accounts.

Sele said low rates and tax payments among Kagiso residents, particularly in extensions 12, 13, and 14, are placing pressure on the municipality’s ability to deliver services, with only 17% of municipal accounts currently fully up to date.

The mayor warned that Kagiso would not be exempt from credit control measures if residents fail to respond to calls for payment