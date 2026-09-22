Serial rape suspect facing 66 charges to appear in Giyani court

The suspect allegedly targeted women's homes, attacking victims before allegedly raping and robbing them during violent housebreakings.

A 32-year-old foreign national linked to a number of violent house robberies and rapes is set to appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

Attacks across Limpopo

The appearance follows a lengthy investigation into a series of attacks on women-headed households across Limpopo’s Mopani and Vhembe districts between 2014 and 2020.

The suspect allegedly targeted the homes of women, breaking in before attacking his victims with a sharp object, raping and robbing them.

His victims included a 74-year-old woman. Substantial forensic evidence linked him to several of the crimes.

Arrest and rearrest

The suspect was arrested in 2020 but escaped from lawful custody. Police rearrested him in 2022, and he has remained in custody since then.

On different occasions, he allegedly used different names to evade identification.

66 charges

According to a statement released by the South African Police Service (Saps), the case was investigated by the Provincial Investigation Unit and has resulted in the accused facing 66 charges.

The charges have been enrolled on the indictment for trial at the Thohoyandou High Court, which is set to resume on 25 January 2027.

A further seven cases, currently before a separate court, are being joined to the indictment and are expected to be consolidated soon.

The suspect faces 17 counts of rape, 16 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 35 counts of burglary, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of murder and one count of escaping from lawful custody.