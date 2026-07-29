‘They’re calling each other gorgeous’: Johnson-Feroz Khan relationship scrutinised

Johnson concluded her testimony at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

The relationship between former Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson and criminally accused senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan came under sharp scrutiny at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, raising concerns about possible blurred lines between professional duty and personal interaction.

Johnson wrapped up six days of testimony marked by intense questioning from commissioners on various aspects of her conduct while leading Idac.

A key issue before the commission related to claims that Johnson may have interfered in a criminal matter involving Khan.

The case originates from a complaint of common assault and intimidation laid by former Crime Intelligence officer Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe, who accused Khan of assaulting her in June 2018.

Testimony before the commission revealed that Johnson allegedly sent Khan the contents of a criminal docket before he provided a warning statement to investigators.

Following these developments, the Hawks initiated an investigation into Johnson for possible interference and obstruction of justice.

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Khan in December 2021, a prosecutor had been assigned to consider whether charges should be instituted against Johnson.

Andrea Johnson questioned over relationship with Feroz Khan

Testifying at at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday, Johnson invoked her right not to criminate herself by answering questions regarding the interference allegations, but was quizzed about her relationship with Khan.

This line of inquiry was prompted by WhatsApp messages retrieved from Khan’s phone.

According to evidence leader Mahlape Sello, the messages – which were not publicly displayed – suggested a close relationship, including references to Johnson’s family visiting Khan.

Johnson, however, downplayed the nature of their interactions, stating that she had met Khan for lunch “once or twice” and attended a social gathering for his 50th birthday with her husband.

She denied that any family visit had taken place.

“There might have been an occasion where he invited us, but I have not gone to his home and he has not come to my home. We have not socialised,” Johnson told the commission.

Sello challenged this version, pointing to the tone of the messages, which included messages such as “Hi, gorgeous” and “dearest” between the two.

“I referenced how you address each other at times. They’re calling each other gorgeous. You tell each other how much you miss each other,” the evidence leader remarked.

Commissioners question conduct

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo expressed concern over an incident in which Khan approached Johnson after suspecting that the Hawks were targeting him.

He highlighted that Khan was able to access Johnson’s office directly, bypassing standard entry procedures.

“That is a sign of people who have a close personal relationship. You can see there that it’s not an Idac investigation. It’s really two people who are friends, and this relates to a favour to him, as it has nothing to do with Idac’s work.

“I will just read, for example, where he wants to know who’s plotting against him. He suspects that it is the Hawks that are plotting against him, and the two of you decide to meet.

“You arrange for him not to sign in in the normal course, but to come in via the VIP entrance and come directly to your office without going via reception,” Khumalo said.

In her response, Johnson explained that senior officials are often granted alternative access routes.

However, Sello countered that Khan’s visit appeared to be personal rather than official – a point Johnson later conceded.

‘Be smart’

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi highlighted further exchanges between Johnson and Khan.

“I’m looking at page 3243, where he wants you to tell him who said something, and you say, ‘I will tell you when I see you – for now, be smart’.

“It’s this second part that I’m reading that can be a source of concern – you say, ‘for now, be smart about who you trust at work. Please don’t say anything to anyone about you had someone is out to get you, because you could be talking to the culprit’.

“So you and him are discussing matters that have something to do with what’s happening in his workplace, and you’re advising each other and you’re reporting to each other,” Baloyi said.

Allegations have been made that Khan, Johnson, and several others – including Idac senior investigator Brian Padayachee – formed part of a coordinated group described as an “Indian cabal” within law enforcement structures, purportedly working together to advance their own interests while targeting certain individuals.

Khan testimony

Khan’s appearance before the commission remains unclear after he was shot in an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June – three days before he was anticipated to testify.

The Citizen previously revealed the extent of his injuries amid claims the shooting may have been staged.

He remains out on R20 000 bail in a case involving charges of unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals following his 10 May arrest.

The case will resume at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 2 September.