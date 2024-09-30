Service delivery will not be interrupted – Tshwane acting mayor

Tshwane’s acting mayor, ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya, has assured residents there is “no need to panic” following the ousting of mayor Cilliers Brink

Tshwane’s acting mayor, ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya, has assured residents there is “no need to panic” following the ousting of mayor Cilliers Brink last week.

Moya said Tshwane residents were in good hands with reliable and responsive city officials.

“Service delivery remains a key priority while we wait for a stable government to be formed. “I intend to ensure that services are rendered in all our communities,” she said.

New Tshwane mayor

City of Tshwane speaker of the council Mncedi Ndzwanana said the election of a new executive mayor must be done within 14 days after the last council sitting on 26 September, adding the position had already been declared vacant.

“Deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya from ActionSA will exercise the powers and functions of the office of the executive mayor until a new executive mayor is elected by the council,” he confirmed.

ANC regional secretary Bafuze Yabo said the leadership of the ANC would now put together a government of local unity that would deliver on behalf of the people of Tshwane.

“The ANC in the greater Tshwane region is elated at the passing of the motion of no confidence against the DA’s fascist former mayor Brink.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our city, allowing us to redirect our focus to serving all residents of Tshwane, rather than catering to the elite few in the eastern parts of the municipality,” he said.

ALSO READ: Zille warns ANC to bring Cilliers Brink back as Tshwane mayor or else…

Tshwane challenges

Yabo said the past few years under DA leadership have exposed Tshwane to numerous challenges including adverse audit findings (2021-22) and service delivery failures. Yabo also blamed the DA for the water woes in Hammanskraal.

He said the Auditor-General had reported that the Rooiwal water treatment facility has been operating above its capacity without repairs and maintenance since 2010. “It is the fundamental duty of municipalities to ensure access to clean drinking water.

“The DA must be held accountable for the dire consequences of the cholera outbreak linked to this failure,” he said.

Cilliers Brink

Last week the DA announced it would be fielding DA caucus leader Brink as the mayoral candidate as soon as the nominations open. Brink said his former mayoral committee had improved the audit outcome during the past 18 months and submitted the financial statement on time this year.

“We caught up with our Eskom payment plan through the most difficult winter months. “When those Eskom bills doubled, we stuck to our payment plan,” he said.

Piet Croucamp, a lecturer in political science at North-West University business school. said what was important now was to prevent the ANC and EFF from entering the value and supply chains of the Tshwane economy.

ALSO READ: Cilliers Brink’s removal will be ‘a tragedy for SA and GNU’ – Zille [VIDEO]