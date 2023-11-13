Man filmed in Stillwater mine’s gruesome murder makes first appearance

The accused filmed himself and was also filmed by onlookers as he appeared to stab the deceased and try to cut his head off.

A 43-year-old man, who was filmed by onlookers as he appeared to be attempting to cut his former colleague’s head off, has made his first appearance at the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court.

The incident occurred at an informal trading premises outside the Sibanye-Stillwater mine on November 9.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has named the accused, but The Citizen will not publish his name until he has pleaded. The accused is charged with the premeditated murder of his former colleague.

“The accused came to the Leseding hostel looking for the deceased. [The accused] saw the deceased at the nearby spaza shop; he approached him and allegedly brutally attacked him with a knife,” NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“The accused stabbed the deceased several times, cut open his stomach and tried to cut off his head. The security personnel at the mine did not intervene as they were not armed. The accused proceeded to take his cellphone and took photos and made videos posing with the deceased.

“The accused committed this heinous crime in broad daylight, with onlookers who captured the incident, and the pictures and videos were circulated on social media. The accused handed over the knife to the police.”

The case has been postponed to November 20 for legal representation and a formal bail application.

A former employee

Spokesperson for Sibanye-Stillwater, James Wellstead, told the Randfontein Herald that the accused was a former employee dismissed for unknown reasons. He also said the pair were involved in past hostile disputes.

Wellstead explained the incident took place in an informal trading area and not on the premises of the mine. He said the company is investigating the incident.

According to Sibanye-Stillwater, the company is one of the world’s foremost primary producers of platinum, while its palladium, rhodium and gold are also produced in competitive quantities.