Saturday’s weather: Thunderstorms in 4 provinces and intense heat

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 5 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says this Saturday, severe thunderstorms are expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal, while hot, humid weather causes extremely uncomfortable conditions in northeastern regions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 7 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 07 March 2026:

Fine in places in the west, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the eastern parts.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 7 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and possible strong, damaging winds. The storms are expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the northern parts of Gauteng.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures and localised disruption to power and communications, as well as disruptions of beach/port activity, are expected in places along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Durban.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service says hot to very hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme north-eastern parts.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 7 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but partly cloudy in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy weather with morning fog patches in places awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the extreme south-west at first.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool-to-warm weather with light rain at times except in the north-eastern parts, while it will be clearing from the west mid-morning but persisting along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in places over the interior. Light showers are likely in the morning in the extreme south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with light showers in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect a cloudy and warm day in the northeast with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme northeast, where it will be hot.