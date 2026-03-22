Shading Malema? Ndlozi sends chilling warning about attacks on Mkhwanazi

As debate erupted around Malema's comments, Ndlozi said Mkhwanazi needed to be protected.

Prominent former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sent out a strong call for South Africans to defend KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi from “petty, egotistical, pompous and parasitic attacks.”

His comments come just hours after his former leader, Julius Malema, launched a rant about the top cop, claiming the commissioner is dragging him and the EFF into his personal battles.

“Mkhwanazi is fighting General Khan. And every time he fights General Khan he drags the EFF’s name. He drags the CIC’s name to fight General Khan. Let him fight Khan if they have got their own issues and leave the EFF out of their nonsense, because the EFF is not part of any nonsense they are fighting about in the police,” Malema said.

Khan attended an EFF gala dinner in 2023, with some suspecting a possible connection between the general and Malema.

‘Hands Off General Mkhwanazi!’

As debate erupted around Malema’s comments, Ndlozi told his followers on X that Mkhwanazi needed to be protected.

“Hands Off General Mkhwanazi!

“A society that doesn’t protect whistleblowers is doomed to become a mafia state! They have already killed Babita. What do you think they will do to Mkhwanazi? He must be shielded from all petty, egotistical, pompous and parasitic attacks!

“All who try to reduce his mission to ‘personality fight’, or even factions within the SA Police Service (Saps) are all wrong. Journalists, politicians & many experts have been peddling this line. What this line seeks to do is to neutralise the correct momentum against Saps [officials] who have protected, advanced and benefitted from organised criminals with the endorsement of top politicians.”

He said Mkhwanazi’s mission was to “expose criminals that are embedded with top politicians and top generals” and warned that if he fails, the country will become ungovernable.

“If Mkhwanazi doesn’t win this battle, which is a people’s battle, then ours will become a banana republic, a mafia state ruled by men with guns!

“Society must defend itself!” he added.

ALSO READ: Why does Malema want Ndlozi back in the EFF?

Malema’s attack on Mkhwanazi

While Ndlozi did not name Malema, many believed his comments were in response to the EFF leader’s criticism of Mkhwanazi at a rally on Saturday.

Speaking there, Malema warned Mkhwanazi not to try him.

“He must never think he can blackmail or threaten anyone. We are not scared of policemen,” Malema said.

It came after Malema was mentioned at the Madlanga commission in connection with political interference in a City of Tshwane security tender.

During the testimony of the Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, evidence was presented showing communication between Malema and both City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) deputy commissioner, Umashi Dhlamini.

Nkosi alleged that Dhlamini had provided a list of seven preferred service providers, allegedly supplied by the EFF and Malema.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

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