Shebeshxt to receive medical care as he faces 20 charges and fights bail refusal

The Lekompo singer remains behind bars, and the matter has been postponed as the defence awaits his docket.

Popular Lekompo artist Lehlohonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke appeared for the first time in the Polokwane Regional Court on charges ranging from robbery and illegal possession of firearms to attempted murder.

The appearance comes as the court moves towards setting a trial date.

Chauke faced a total of 20 counts when the charges were formally put to him.

Eleven of the 20 charges were added by the state after his district court appearance.

The 31-year-old now faces a string of serious allegations spanning offences allegedly committed between January 2022 and February 2025, covering robbery with aggravating circumstances, multiple counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Defence flags near-doubling of charges since district court

The addition of 11 new counts drew a pointed response from the defence.

Chauke’s attorney, Michael Khumalo, told the court that the jump from nine charges in the district court to 20 in the regional court was difficult to overlook, particularly given that the matter transferred from Lebowakgomo carried only three counts.

“It is quite drastic that we moved from nine counts to 20 counts when at Lebowakgomo there were only three counts,” Khumalo told the court. “Ordinarily, using a calculator, we should be sitting at 14. Or is it 13? But, Your Worship, we acknowledge the fact that the state may add as many charges as they prefer.”

Despite the concern, Khumalo made it clear the defence would not oppose the expanded charge sheet, acknowledging that the state has the prerogative to charge as it sees fit.

“We believe that this decision by the state has been made in good faith,” he said. “We do not object.”

The court addressed Chauke directly, explaining that his legal representative would work through every witness statement with him before trial so that he could properly instruct his legal team on his defence.

Defence still waiting for docket

Beyond the charge count, Khumalo also raised the issue of docket disclosure, telling the court the defence had yet to receive copies of the investigation documents despite having requested them while the matter was still before the district court.

He said the delay was particularly frustrating given the volume and seriousness of the charges now facing the musician.

“We requested the docket for purposes of beginning preparations, particularly due to the number and nature of the charges preferred against the accused,” Khumalo told the court.

The prosecution acknowledged the outstanding disclosure and undertook to deliver the documents to the defence by the end of the following week.

“While I am disappointed that we do not have the copies today, we are in fact willing to accept the commitment that my learned friend for the state has made to say we will get them next week,” Khumalo said.

The prosecution also indicated that a colleague from their office may stand in during the next appearance due to a prior commitment.

On the defence side, Khumalo disclosed that an advocate would be joining the legal team as the matter progresses towards trial.

“I have discussed with the accused before court, Mr Chauke, that I, and in fact we, rope in the services of an advocate, along whom I’ll be working hand in hand with,” he said.

He added that the advocate might formally take over the matter at the next court date, while he would remain involved as the instructing attorney.

Shebeshxt remains behind bars

Chauke remained in custody at the time of the appearance, with his most recent bail application having been dismissed.

Khumalo confirmed the legal team was in the process of gathering the necessary documentation to challenge the ruling.

“We are working on gathering documents for the purposes of instituting appeal proceedings against the refusal,” he said. “I’m saying this because the status might change, and only God knows.”

Health concerns were also raised, with Khumalo requesting that Chauke’s medical needs be formally acknowledged.

“The accused is not in his best health, and this is a longstanding issue,” Khumalo said. “We request the court to possibly note on the J7 detention warrant, if not on the charge sheet itself, that he be assisted – it’s a request we are making that he be assisted with medical care.”

The court noted the practical difficulty of arranging medical care for someone held at a correctional facility and indicated that Chauke would temporarily remain at the Polokwane Police Station to facilitate easier access to a doctor before any transfer.

Matter postponed

The regional court postponed the matter to 28 May 2026 to allow the state to complete disclosure of witness statements to the defence.

The court confirmed that Chauke had no right of appearance at this stage and reminded him that Khumalo would continue acting on his behalf in the interim.