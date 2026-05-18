Singer Thando Nje trends after supporting her taxi boss father Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni in court

Singer and rising star Thando Nje showed public support for her controversial father, Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, during his court appearance.

South African singer and media personality Thando Nje made headlines on social media this week after appearing in court to support her father, the controversial taxi boss and businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

The Johannesburg-born entertainer was seen arriving alongside family members at Sibanyoni’s latest court appearance, instantly sending social media into overdrive.

Online users quickly turned the moment into a trending topic. Many joked that the “NJE was never silent” despite the family maintaining a relatively low public profile throughout the ongoing case.

Although Thando avoided speaking to the media directly, her appearance alongside her father was viewed by netizens as a strong show of loyalty. This happened during one of the family’s most difficult public chapters.

Sibanyoni remains one of Mpumalanga’s most controversial figures. He first became known for his flamboyant lifestyle, luxury cars and lavish public image. This earned him the nickname “Ferrari” for his love of expensive vehicles and extravagant living.

Over the years, however, his name has become linked to criminal allegations tied to organised crime investigations.

Authorities arrested Sibanyoni following investigations into alleged extortion, violence and suspected syndicate-related activities.

Since then, his legal troubles have continued making headlines across the country. With every court appearance, he attracts public curiosity and intense online discussion.

Who is Thando Nje?

Born Thando Sibanyoni, Thando Nje has steadily carved out her own lane within South Africa’s entertainment industry. She has done this through music, creativity and her soulful artistry.

Currently based in Pretoria, the R&B and neo-soul singer first gained attention by performing vocal covers. Later, she transitioned into original music that showcased her emotionally rich storytelling and smooth sound.

In 2023, she released her project Our Story: Untold, a body of work that earned her a nomination for Best New Age R&B Artist at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The nomination marked a breakthrough moment for the rising star. It positioned her among a fresh wave of alternative South African artists reshaping modern R&B.

Known for her introspective lyrics and deeply personal storytelling, Thando’s music explores themes of love, healing, vulnerability, and self-discovery.

Beyond music, Thando has also appeared in several entertainment interviews and podcast conversations. In these, she discussed creativity, identity, and navigating the entertainment industry as a young black woman.

Despite the controversy surrounding her father, many fans noted that Thando continues focusing on building her career. She does so while quietly supporting her family behind the scenes.

Some industry observers have speculated that her father’s legal troubles initially cast a shadow over her public image. A handful of promoters also expressed hesitation about booking her at high-profile events during the height of media attention.

However, Thando has managed to overcome much of this scrutiny through her consistent professionalism and dedication to her craft.

Her ability to remain focused on her music and openly display loyalty to her family has, in fact, earned her respect from supporters. They admire her resilience in the face of public adversity.

Her latest appearance has reignited public fascination with the Sibanyoni family, where celebrity culture, wealth, controversy and loyalty continue to collide dramatically.