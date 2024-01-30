Shop employee reports married female boss for demanding threesome

Makhanda woman told the police that the sexual harassment took a violent turn after her manager assaulted her for refusing to sleep with her and her husband.

An Eastern Cape retail store employee has applied for a protection order against her supervisor for perpetually begging her to join her and her husband in bed for sexual intercourse.

The employee further opened a criminal case after the woman allegedly assaulted her for allegedly refusing to sleep with them.

Sanelisiwe Hloyi, 24, is living in fear of the woman after she allegedly stormed her home last Saturday uninvited and allegedly assaulted her physically for rejecting the threesome offer.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment at work under the spotlight

Assault investigation

The assault at her home proved to be the final straw for Hloyi as she went to Makhanda’s Joza police station on Monday and reported the woman.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

“A case of common assault was opened for investigation following a victim that was allegedly assaulted. The incident occurred in the victim’s home at Joza Township on Saturday, however the investigation is still underway,” said Mawisa.

The police have also served the suspect with a summons to appear in court for the finalisation of a protection order against her.

In her statement, Hloyi has told the police how her line manager’s unbearable and traumatising sexual advances have forced her to stop going to work.

READ: Types of sexual harassment and where to get help

Abusive history

She said the unwanted attention began in March 2023, just two weeks after joining Crazy Store, situated at Makhanda’s Pepper Grove Mall.

Hloyi said she joined the store when replacing a young woman who resigned over similar abuse from the same manager.

She said she didn’t think she would suffer the same fate.

The abuse apparently continued ceaselessly for eight months despite Hloyi telling the manager that she was also a married woman and is faithful to her husband.

She said the manager would always insist that she was a perfect candidate to have sex with her and husband because their marital statuses meant that it was even safe to have unprotected sex together.

Hloyi’s husband is a soldier and is currently away on a United Nation’s peacekeeping mission in Africa.

Sagittarius

Explaining how the attention started, Hloyi said in her statement that: “She first called me to a stock room at the back where she started telling me some stories. She mentioned she was a Sagittarius and capable of doing anything, and after that she suggested and begged me to have sex with her and her husband.”

Hloyi, who describes herself as a conservative Christian woman, told The Citizen that this shocked her and left her traumatised and too scared to tell anybody.

READ: Letoya Makhene files sexual harassment countercharge against wife’s accuser

Tensions

She said things got tense at work between her and the manager as she continued shooting down her proposal – to a point that the supervisor started treated her badly and accused her of theft.

“Sometimes she would summon me to the back stock room where she would forcefully kiss me and force her tongue inside my mouth and instruct me to insert my finger into her private part,” said Hloyi in her statement.

She said this continued on multiple times, especially when the manager was drinking at work.

The Citizen can reveal that the manager has since been placed on suspension over the allegations.

The store promised to respond to our questions at a later stage. Its statement will be added once received.

The suspect can not be named until she appears in court.

NOW READ: Tol Ass Mo cleared of sexual assault allegations made by Lerato Moloi