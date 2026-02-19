Sibiya denies receiving money from Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe and ‘Cat’ Matlala

Sibiya admitted his personal relationship with Witness F, but denied he collected money on his behalf.

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has denied allegations that Witness F was his middleman who collected money from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Sibiya returned to the Madlanga commission on Thursday, seeking to set the record straight about testimonies from previous witnesses regarding him.

Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo previously linked Sibiya with Molefe, saying Witness F had been spotted allegedly collecting money from Molefe’s house on behalf of the suspended top cop.

Following his arrest, Matlala allegedly informed police officers that Witness F used to collect money from him on Sibiya’s behalf.

Witness F admitted to the commission that Matlala used to talk to Sibiya through him.

However, Sibiya dismissed all these allegations.

“General Khumalo testified before this commission that a white BMW, which he asserted was assigned to my office, was observed on 27 November 2024, at the residence of one Katiso Molefe, and that the driver of the vehicle was allegedly seen collecting a white paper bag from Molefe,” said Sibiya.

“I submit that that testimony is virtually unsustainable. The white BMW in question was only assigned to my office on 4 August 2025. I attach here a diary entry made on the very date the vehicle was received. The entry records not only the receipt of the vehicle, but also its condition at the time.

“Accordingly, at the time the vehicle was allegedly seen at Mr Molefe’s residence, it was neither assigned to me nor my office, nor under my control. The premise upon which General Khumalo’s evidence rests is therefore demonstrably incorrect.”

He said on that date he was in Cape Town attending a meeting of the portfolio committee on police.

“I attach here corroborating documentation, including the hotel receipt for my accommodation and the official agenda of the portfolio committee meeting for the date. The document objectively confirmed my whereabouts. There are no obscure or contested facts. They were readily verifiable through elementary checks of vehicle assignment records.”

He questioned the reliability of Khumalo’s version, saying he could have easily verified the information on the vehicle and his whereabouts on the date. However, Khumalo alleged that someone else, not Sibiya, collected the money.

Motive

Sibiya further questioned Khumalo’s motive for linking him to Molefe.

“The persistence in advancing these allegations without verification and in circumstances where the objective record directly contradicts, in my view, places this motive for doing so squarely into question,” he said.

“General Khumalo’s credibility and his motive for advancing this narrative are squarely in question. The cumulative effect of the evidence placed before the commission reveals a pattern of selective disclosure whereby information is chosen and presented in a manner that advances a predetermined narrative about me rather than a balanced, objective account of the witness.

“Now, this is a very important part of it. The nation believed that I was involved in the white paper bag.”

Sibiya said the only link he has to the scene is that the same vehicle used to allegedly collect money from Molefe’s house was later assigned to his office.

“I categorically deny that I have ever received, solicited or accepted any form of gratification, inducement, benefit or kickback from Matlala or any other person. Any suggestion to the contrary is false, unfounded and devoid of any factual basis.”

Sibiya admits to personal relationship with Witness F

However, Sibiya said he would not distance himself from Witness F, as they do have a personal relationship.

“It is correct that Witness F and I have a close personal relationship. However, the relationship does not translate into, nor does it evidence any corrupt or improper conduct. In particular, it does not mean that Witness F acted or could have acted as an intermediary through whom I received any illicit funds.”

Sibiya is not the only general Witness F fostered a relationship with.

“I am the only individual singled out in an apparent attempt to advance a narrative of impropriety. This is especially striking given that Witness F is equally, if not more closely, associated with other senior officials, including General Senthumule and General Mkhwanazi, yet no similar allegations have been levelled against them.

“I have pictures, bike riding, I have birthday parties where Witness F is together with these colleagues that I’ve mentioned. He’s very close. He’s a biker and a kind person, not because of his rank. [Witness F] is a supportive person. When you have a death case in the family, it’s one of those people who say, ‘How can I support? I will come and support.’

“We do have such people, all of us, in our lives.”

Witness F and Senthumule

He said Witness F seemed to have a closer relationship with Senthumule because they “socialise and engage in recreational activities together, including biking over the weekend.

“I do have a video material that I can actually play if need be, but I do have one that shows the relationship and how close they are. And then even in a party, a birthday party, where they are together, I do have those.

“This further illustrates that Witness F maintains a close personal relationship with a number of senior Saps officials and that my association with him is neither unique nor indicative of any impropriety. The selective focus on my relationship with Witness F is therefore unfounded, indicative of a prejudicial and misleading inference.”

