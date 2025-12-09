SIU freezes Eskom official’s luxury home and vehicle in R54 m tender fraud

An Eskom surveyor and his family allegedly received R8 million from service providers in the tender scandal.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a luxury property and a vehicle linked to an Eskom employee and his family following an investigation into bribery and corruption.

Intensive investigations revealed that Eskom surveyor and project manager Johannes Seroke Mfalapitsa and his family received about R8 million from companies that a tender, valued at R54 million, unlawfully favoured.

Special tribunal judge M Victor, granted an order preventing Mfalapitsa, his wife Ndiyafhi Denge and others from selling or dealing with a luxury property valued at R3.9 million in Bendor, Polokwane, and a Nissan NP200.

Order stops sale of Bendor property and Nissan NP200

In 2016, Eskom advertised a tender for high-definition surveying services valued at R54 million. The contract was awarded to a panel of 10 service providers for five years.

Mfalapitsa was appointed as the employer’s “agent” and project manager. He was responsible for preparing the scope of work, evaluating bids as part of the technical team and later managing the project.

ALSO READ: Cape Town load reduction this week will impact these areas

Buzwe Geomatics Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd, NTG Solutions CC, and Litha Langa Consulting were among the 10 appointed service providers.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation revealed that a close-knit network of family and friends facilitated the alleged corruption.

The Eskom employee’s spouse, Denge, received over R2.2 million from the scheme, while his brother, David Mfalapitsa, received over R228 000 from a service provider’s director.

Family network syphoned R8 million from Eskom

The network also involved Mpho Negondeni, who Denge “raised as her own child” and her company, Tabogambambe (Pty) Ltd, which she used as a conduit.

Kganyago said over R3.5 million flowed from service providers to them, which was then used to pay for the construction of the Bendor property and to make payments to Denge.

The investigation also uncovered a close relationship between Mfalapitsa and Bulelani Lengoasa, the director of Buzwe.

ALSO READ: Eskom finalises MoU with ferrochrome producers to save thousands of jobs

Lengoasa personally paid David and made payments exceeding R155 000 directly to contractors building the swimming pool and balustrades at the Bendor property.

Kganyago said the employee occupied multiple conflicting roles in the tender process, in direct violation of Eskom’s conflict of interest policy.

“Crucially, while evaluating bids, his spouse was already receiving payments from one of the bidders, NTG Solutions CC. He failed to declare this in his annual conflict of interest declarations from 2016 to 2024,” he said.

Suspended employee faces disciplinary action

The SIU made a referral for disciplinary action against Mfalapitsa. He is currently suspended.

Meanwhile, a forensic analysis of bank statements tracked how money from Eskom was siphoned off.

Eskom paid three service providers – Buzwe, NTG Solutions and Litha Langa Consulting – over R29 million in the contested contract. These companies then made a series of round figure, VAT-less payments to entities and individuals linked to Mfalapitsa.

ALSO READ: Eskom defends removal of Diepsloot transformers as residents enter 15th month without power

Buzwe, which received the largest share (25%) of the contract value, was the biggest payer, funnelling an estimated R7 million to the network.

“Evidence suggests that Mfalapitsa favoured Buzwe in work allocations, against his supervisor’s advice. Funds were used to purchase building materials, pay the main contractor and for luxury additions such as a swimming pool and balustrades at the Bendor property registered in Denge’s name,” Kganyago said.

The special tribunal order explicitly preserves the Bendor property and the vehicle, believed to be bought from proceeds of the scheme. Investigation reveals that the NP200 was acquired by Mfalapitsa from another Eskom employee, using funds traced from the scheme.

Vehicle acquired from another Eskom employee, using scheme funds

Kganyago added that the SIU contends that at least R1.5 million of its construction costs originated from unlawful payments.

“The preservation order is an interim measure to secure the assets for future recovery. At the same time, the SIU prepares to institute civil action to review and set aside Eskom’s award of the contract to Buzwe, NTG and Litha Langa, and to recover financial losses suffered by the state,” he said.