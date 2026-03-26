Slimsy pomegranate squash drink pulled from shelves

'The recall affects a total of 2 894 cases of the product, amounting to 17 364 units.'

If you bought the Slimsy Pomegranate Squash Concentrate One Litre (6% in one litre) between 22 January and 23 March, with a best-before date of 14 October 2026, do not continue to drink it.

The product is being pulled from shelves due to defects that cause the bottles to swell, which, if ingested, could lead to foodborne illness.

Foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning, can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever, and may also lead to headaches.

Gas formation can rupture the bottles when they are opened, leading to physical injuries.

Affected batches

“The recall affects a total of 2 894 cases of the product, amounting to 17 364 units,” said the National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Wednesday.

Consumers can return the product for a full refund.

Dynamic Brands Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd, the squash drink supplier, informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) that it distributes the products in Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The NCC calls on retailers to immediately remove the affected products from shelves to prevent potential consumer harm,” it said.

Consumers can contact [email protected] for any questions on the recall.

Another recall

Since the start of the year, the NCC has pulled twelve products from store shelves due to serious safety and health risks.

Buttanut peanut butter and multiple baby formulas from Nutricia Aptamil and Nestlé posed health risks due to contamination concerns.

The recent recall of popular dry foods from Bobtail, Ultra Pet, Optiwoof, and Canine Cuisine has also affected pet owners.

The NCC has deemed several car models unsafe, including the VW Polo Vivo, certain Volvos, and various Toyota models (including Lexus and Hino).

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA) on Tuesday recalled thousands of packs of Citro-Soda from batch numbers starting with ‘C’.

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