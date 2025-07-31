Tshwane’s smelly water sparks concern

Montana residents report foul-smelling water as Tshwane investigates discolouration and odour at a major reservoir.

Residents in the northern parts of Gauteng say there is something fishy going on with the water because a reservoir smells like a dam.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city was investigating reports of smelly and discoloured water in the Montana supply zone and at the Montana reservoir, which is supplied by the Roodeplaat water treatment works.

Smelly or discoloured water in Montana

“The city’s technical team is working to determine the cause of the odour with a view to restoring the quality of the water supplied to the reservoir.

“In the interim, an alternative supply through Rand Water’s backup system has been implemented to ensure safe and consistent provision of potable water to the affected areas,” he said.

ALSO READ: Uproar as Tshwane cuts power to three police stations

Bokaba said residents will be updated as soon as the cause has been determined and corrective action has been confirmed.

Affected areas

The areas affected include parts of Annlin, Christiaansville, Cynthia Vale, De Onderstepoort, Derdepoort, Doornpoort, Hartebeestfontein, Kenley, Wonderboom, Magalieskruin, Sinoville, Kozeni, Montana and Pumulani.

Ward 5 councillor Arnold van Niekerk said the reservoir was closed after the first complaint was lodged on 3 May and removed from the Roodeplaat feed to the Rand Water feed.