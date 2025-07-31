Gauteng braces for a chilly, dry weekend with clear skies

No rain is expected, but frost is possible in parts of the province, says Saws.

While the weather will be cold, Gauteng is set for a calm and settled start to the new month, offering residents a chance to enjoy clear winter skies without the disruption of rain.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), partly cloudy conditions are expected in the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers. Otherwise, the weather is expected to be fine and cold to cool, but it will be warm in places in the north.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said that while partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers are expected in some eastern parts of the country, Gauteng will remain dry throughout the weekend.

“It will be fine and cold over the southern areas of the province, but cool in places in the north.

“No precipitation is expected, with possible frost in places in the south in the morning,” said Thobela.

Pretoria forecast: Cold mornings, clear skies

Pretoria residents will wake up to cold mornings with temperatures dropping to 6°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Clear skies are expected to persist throughout the day, with Saturday’s maximum temperature reaching 18°C and Sunday slightly warmer at 19°C.

Humidity levels are expected to hover between 40% and 75% during the day, while wind speeds will remain light, peaking at 10km/h in the early hours of Saturday.

Winds will shift from easterly in the morning to south-westerly by the evening.

No rain is forecast for the capital city over the weekend.

Johannesburg: Cold but dry conditions to continue

Johannesburg will also see crisp conditions with no rainfall expected. Saturday morning will start off at a chilly 5°C, with daytime highs peaking at 16°C.

On Sunday, temperatures will range from 5°C in the morning to a mild 18°C in the afternoon.

Residents can expect mostly clear skies across both days, with humidity levels sitting around 60% on Sunday morning.

Winds will remain gentle throughout the weekend, not exceeding 5km/h.

