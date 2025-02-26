South Africa ramps up efforts to get 1.1 million people back on HIV treatment.

With SA falling behind UNAids targets, officials are intensifying efforts to place over 1 million people on ARVs by December amid funding cuts and disruptions.

South Africa is behind in meeting the UNAids HIV-Aids combat targets, but health officials vow to intensify efforts to place 1.1 million people living with HIV on treatment by December.

According to the department of health, 96% of people living with HIV know their status, 79% are on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment and 94% of those on treatment are virally suppressed.

Eliminating HIV

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said yesterday HIV/ Aids should not be seen as a permanent disease.

“We must not reach a point where we accept HIV/Aids as something that will be with us forever. We can eradicate it – but only if we refuse to accept its continued presence,” he said.

Motsoaledi said eliminating HIV was possible, provided there is collective political will, investment, and community engagement.

“We want to emphasise this because the possibility exists – it has already happened in some cases. The world has accepted living with diseases that could have been eradicated,” he said.

“We know there are people living with HIV and they continue to be among us. They have found the courage to face this reality and they are living normal lives. However, we are saying we can stop its spread.”

US funding cuts

The renewed campaign for treatment comes amid disruptions caused by the sudden halt of US funding of HIV/Aids programmes across South Africa and the continent.

The funding cuts have led to the suspension of critical health support services nationwide.

South Africa currently has about 8.45 million people living with HIV, with close to six million relying on ARVs.

Anne Githuku-Shongwe, UNAids regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, acknowledged South Africa had not yet met its targets but highlighted its HIV treatment programme as the largest globally.

SA represents one-fifth of all people living with HIV who are on ARVs across the world.

‘A million is ambitious’

She said returning the 1.1 million people to treatment is ambitious in a time when there’s been disruption to services.

“As we think about the 1.1 million campaign, we also think about the prevention agenda for young women and girls, key populations and ensure everybody continue to get the services.”

Githuku-Shongwe said while South Africa now self-funds 74% of its HIV response, relying on US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) for only 17% of its HIV treatment and prevention programmes, it was important that government closes this gap.

She warned if Pepfar ceases funding by 2028, South Africa could see between 30 000 and 64 000 new HIV infections that could have otherwise been prevented while at least nine million new infections globally could occur by 2029.

“I implore South Africa to hasten its move towards full ownership of its HIV response, including the 17% still covered by Pepfar. Increasing domestic funding is the only way to sustain the gains we’ve made.

“The private sector only provides two percent of assistance in HIV response in South Africa, but the gap should challenge to the private sector.”

More effort needed

Meanwhile, South African National Aids Council CEO Dr Thembisile Xulu stressed the urgency of stepping up efforts to control the HIV epidemic.

“By 2030, we must account to the global community for our progress on the sustainable development goals, where we have committed to ending HIV and TB as public health threats.”

She said 1.1 million people are not engaged in care, either because they are unaware of their status or were previously on treatment but stopped.

“This gap threatens our progress. It not only makes it harder to manage HIV but also contributes to its continued transmission,” she said.

