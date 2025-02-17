Gauteng sees drop in HIV and STI infections

Gauteng recorded a 2.9% HIV incidence between the ages of 15 and 24 in 2020. In 2024, only 1% was reported.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted infections (STI) infections dropped in Gauteng between 2020 and 2024.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) on Sunday said that the District Health Information System (DHIS) statistics recorded a decline in HIV infections in the province.

Health officials link this to better prevention treatments and awareness campaigns.

ALSO READ: US funding freeze on HIV-Aids partially lifted for SA

Pre-exposure prophylaxes

In 2020, the province recorded a 2.9% HIV incidence (HIV new infections) between the ages of 15 and 24. However, in 2024, only 1% was reported.

“Among those aged between 25 and 49, as in 2020, a 5.1% HIV incidence was recorded while in 2024, 2.9% was reported,” the GDoH said.

According to the department, the new HIV infection statistics suggest that more people are accessing HIV prevention treatment and opting for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a prevention measure.

“PrEP uptake in the province has significantly improved since its introduction in 2019. As a game-changing HIV prevention intervention, Gauteng has initiated 105 924 individuals on PrEP from February 2024 to December 2024.”

ALSO READ: Gauteng health clarifies its plans to provide 12-year-old girls with contraceptive implants

Male urethritis syndrome

The GDoH also saw a decline in male urethritis syndrome (MUS) cases, with approximately 24.3% of the men screened needing treatment.

According to the department, 30 676 men were screened in February 2024 and only 7 468 needed treatment.

By December 2024, 39 877 men were screened, but only 5 713 had symptoms.

“Gauteng province districts reported low cases in comparison to other… densely populated provinces in South Africa.”

However, GDoH warned that risky sexual behaviours continue to drive infections.

ALSO READ: SA funds 90% of its HIV/Aids ARV programme, Motsoaledi reveals amid Pepfar uncertainty

Preventative measures

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged people to use free male and female condoms from local healthcare facilities.

“Using a condom for all types of sex is the best way to avoid STls and HIV,” she said.

She also encouraged young girls to get the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasised early STI treatment and safe male circumcision as key prevention measures.

“Reducing the number of sexual partners you have and not mixing alcohol, drugs, and sex also means you’re less likely to get infected.”

NOW READ: Trump’s order doesn’t halt crucial HIV/AIDS relief