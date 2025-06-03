10-hour water outages hit Joburg

Here's where to find water tankers in your area

Johannesburg residents are experiencing significant water supply disruptions on Tuesday as Rand Water starts the second phase of its essential infrastructure maintenance programme.

Pumping has reduced the pumping capacity some of its facilities to 67% for 10 hours from 6am to 4pm.

The bulk water supplier began planned infrastructure maintenance on the Palmiet System this morning, affecting multiple areas across the city, including the:

Sandton Systems,

Alexander Park Reservoir,

South Hills Tower,

Randjieslaagte Reservoir,

Linksfield Reservoir, and

Midrand Systems.

The utility has urged residents to “please use water sparingly and report major leaks” during the maintenance period.

ALSO READ: Big update on Rand Water maintenance outages

Rand Water maintenance continues after successful first phase

Rand Water confirmed on Tuesday morning that phase 2 of their maintenance programme is underway, following the successful completion of the first phase on Monday.

The maintenance efforts have now shifted focus to the City of Johannesburg, with the project expected to continue well into July.

Logan Munsamy, Senior Manager for Water Demand Management at Johannesburg Water, on Monday, explained the scope of the current intervention during a briefing at the South Hills Water Tower.

“The reason for the maintenance intervention is that Rand Water has to clean their Klipriviersberg No. 1 Reservoir, as well as do a structural assessment as required by law. In order to do so, the pumping from their Palmeit system will be reduced for a period of 10 hours,” Munsamy stated.

The City of Johannesburg has assured residents that this upcoming round of maintenance will be less intensive than the first phase, and robust mitigation measures are already in place.

A fleet of 97 water tankers has been dispatched throughout the period to minimise disruptions.

Rand Water maintenance expected impact and recovery

During the maintenance period, pumping capacity has been reduced rather than completely stopped.

“During this duration of the shutdown, it is not a full seizing of pumping like I said, it is 67 % pumping of full capacity. What it means is that these areas that I mentioned have sufficient storage in order to buffer the 10 hours reduction of pumping, meaning that customers of the reservoir zone should not be impacted by this maintenance work,” Munsamy explained.

However, some residents may still experience difficulties.

“Customers, however, that are fed off the direct pumping system might be impacted in that they will have poor pressures and in extreme cases, customers located in the upper part of the zones may experience intermittent supply or no water for that duration,” he warned.

While pumping resumed at the Mapleton Pumping Station in Boksburg following the completion of the first phase, Rand Water indicated that it will take a few days for the system to recover completely.

It is expected that the recovery process will take some time for all affected areas to regain full supply even after maintenance concludes.

ALSO READ: Water outages continue in Gauteng due to maintenance

Alternative water supply locations

To mitigate the impact on residents, alternative water supply points have been established across affected areas.

Munsamy confirmed that contingency measures are in place: “However, this maintenance work will last 10 hours. We will communicate if there are such conditions, and in terms of our contingencies, we will deploy the necessary motor tanking as per our contingency plan.”

Midrand area water supply points

Ward 77:

White tent next to Ebomini school, Empumelelo clinic

Mikateka school Ext 9

Ward 78:

Corner June 16 & Freedom Drive for Ext 5

Corner Freedom Drive & Osizweni Street for Ext 6 & 7

Corner Bob Marley & Hochimini Street Ext 8

Ward 79:

Hlakanipha Street next to Ivory Primary

Emthonjeni taxi rank

21 September Street and 16 June Street

Ward 80:

Sophiatown Ext 5 Post Office Kanana Sports ground

K60 B & C Corner Rabie Ridge and Parliament Street

Ward 92:

Glen Austin: SPCA

Country View: Engen garage

Kaalfontein Taxi rank

Ward 110:

Mayibuye Primary School

Mayibuye community park

Rabie Ridge Park

Ward 111:

Umqhele school next to the Eskom station

Kaalfontein car wash next to Boxer

Ebony Park next to Tsosolotso High School

Ward 112:

Crowthorne Shopping Centre (own stationary tanks)

Shell garage Corner Lever Road and Kiaat Road

Midway News Shopping Centre, Engen Garage

Ward 132:

Polo fields

Whisken

Waterfall crescent

Ward 133:

Emalahleni Kgotsong Section – next to church

JB Matabane Secondary School

Sakhile section

ALSO READ: Gauteng water outage: Here’s how long it could take water to be restored after maintenance

Sandton and Alexandra supply points

Ward 103 (Bryanston East/Morningside & surroundings):

Grayston Primary: Ballina Road, Morningside Shopping Centre – Waggon Road

Grayston Primary: Gillard Street

Sandton Fire Station: Linden Street

Benmore Shopping Centre – Corner 11th & Elizabeth (Pick n Pay parking)

Moor Park: 83 Katherine Street

Sandton: CBD Friedman & Alice Sandton

Sandown Clinic

Morningside Hospital

Ward 105 (Far East Bank & surroundings):

Ext 9 Mike Dirandingwe Street

Far East Bank (Bothlabela side-Lebogang Street, Thoko Mngoma, Rev Conradie, Walter Masemola Street)

Mauritius, Altrek, East Bank Clinic, Marasteng

East Bank area:

East Bank Avenue

Corner Lion Crescent

Inner Alexandra (16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th Avenue)

Far East Bank areas:

Corner Lenin’s Rice and Onica Mashigo

Corner Alfred Nzo and Mary Thema

Corner Phi Ziqubu and Lenin

Tsustumane village

1st Park Nigeria and Last Gate (Egypt), Mall Park

Far East Bank ext 1/ext 8

Chariot of fire and Medal Street

Phil Machitela Street

Freedom Charter

Ward 107 (Alexandra):

70-10th Avenue Selbourne (Dr Knak Primary)

72-11th Avenue (Ithute Primary School)

66-15th Avenue (Realogile High School)

46-4th Avenue (Helen Joseph Hostel)

66-5th Avenue Selbourne (Roaming tankers)

46-6th Avenue Homeyer (Roaming tankers)

56-7th Avenue Selbourne (Roaming tankers)

46-8th Avenue (St Michaels Church)(Roaming tankers)

68-9th Avenue Selbourne (Roaming tankers)

58-12th Avenue (Sankopano)(Roaming tankers)

90-12th avenue (Roosevelt)(Roaming tankers)

56-13th Avenue (Selbourne)(Roaming tankers)

46-14th Avenue (Hofmeyer)(Roaming tankers)

52-10th Avenue Homeyer (Roaming tankers)

56-16th Avenue (Roaming tankers)

78-10th Avenue (Roaming tankers)

READ NEXT: Rand Water spends R400m yearly on maintenance as 107-hour winter programme begins