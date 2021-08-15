Daily news update: Zuma wasnt forced, Somizi doesn’t wear fakes, Pirates dumped out of MTN8

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

‘Fake news’- Myeni did not convince Zuma to hand himself over – JZ Foundation. Picture: Twitter

The Jacob Zuma Foundation condemned the various media reports that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni convinced Jacob Zuma to hand himself over.

According to a News24 report, Myeni made a “frantic call” on the 11th hour to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole just five minutes before the police’s special forces were ready to arrest Zuma’s at his Nkandla compound.

Snowfall in Middelburg, Eastern Cape. Picture: Joyce Williams Booysen/@ReenvalSA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Saturday said cloudy, cold and windy conditions would persist during the weekend across most parts of the country, bringing showers and thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

Parliament is set to appeal last month’s Western Cape High Court ruling which declared certain sections of its rules for the removal of heads of Chapter 9 Institutions unconstitutional.

This follows the National Assembly’s Rules Committee meeting on Friday that deliberated on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application that challenged the constitutionality of the rules adopted by the House last year.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaz Lesufi not happy with low vaccination site turnouts on weekends. Picture: Twitter @lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is wondering why there is such a low turnout of people vaccinating during the weekend, particularly that more vaccination sites are opened on Saturday and Sunday.

Lesufi was at the West Rand vaccination site on Saturday. The pictures he shared showed only healthcare workers and empty seats.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scores a try for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship win against Argentina on Saturday. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Springboks were in control from the outset and maintained that dominance through to the end as they returned to the Rugby Championship in fine style with a 32-12 win over Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.

South Africa were on the board in the second minute through an Elton Jantjies penalty, set up by a strong run off a missed Argentina clearance by Jasper Wiese, who was involved in so much of the action in an impressive display in the No 8 jersey.

Ruzaigh Gamildien (left) celebrates scoring against Pirates. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackapagePix.

Moroka Swallows striker Rudzaigh Gamildien put the disappointment of a failed move to Kaizer Chiefs behind him as he netted a first-half brace on Saturday to dump reigning champions Orlando Pirates out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage.

The Buccaneers pulled one back through Kabelo Dlamini’s penalty but couldn’t add to their tally as Josef Zinnbauer’s side endured a disappointing defeat in their opening match of the 2021/22 season.

Metro FM host has denied wearing a fake Gucci hat. Picture: Instagram @somizi

When it comes to fashion some local celebrities take luxury names very seriously and media personality Somizi Mhlongo wants us to know he doesn’t buy any fakes.

An Instagram page Fake Gucci Community SA is causing quite a stir on their social media page. The account tags well-known faces and spots fake Gucci items worn by a certain celeb.