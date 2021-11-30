Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
30 Nov 2021
5:30 am
South Africa

Suicide statistics alarming ahead of festive season

Marizka Coetzer

MEC said loss of income from the Covid lockdown was the main contributing factor to a 90% increase in Gauteng suicide cases.

Picture: iStock
With the festive season creeping closer, more suicides are being recorded and suicide statistics kept rising at an alarming rate. Over the weekend, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for social development Refiloe Nt’sekhe said in a statement the loss of income from the Covid lockdown was the main contributing factor to a 90% increase in Gauteng suicide cases. South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) operations director Cassey Chambers said the organisation was surprised to hear the stats released recently by the Gauteng department of social development. Chambers said the stats seemed low, even though suicide has increased by 90%. “We...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNMENT

Gauteng govt not doing enough to prevent spike in suicides, says DA
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

GP social development denies allegations of underspending
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Suffer the poor as GP Social development fails to spend millions
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Men urged to end toxic masculinity
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago