Horror accident: Taxi overturns in Eastern Cape, seven killed

Citizen Reporter

Seven lives were claimed in a horror accident early Saturday morning when a taxi overturned on the R61 in Eastern Cape.

Seven killed as taxi overtuns in Eastern Cape

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the driver lost control of the vehicle on the R61 between Queenstown and Takarstad.

“When he tried to return to the tar road, the vehicle overturned, killing three people on impact,” the RTMC said in an update on Saturday.

Four other passengers who survived the initial impact were rushed to the nearest medical facility where they succumbed to their injuries.

Taxi crash leaves multiple injured in KZN

Also on Saturday, Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on the N3 between Balgowan and Lions River in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

One taxi had veered off the road, and while no casualties were confirmed, multiple passengers sustained injuries from minor to moderate.

Patients were treated by first responders on the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Driver killed in Gauteng

On Thursday afternoon shortly before 6pm, Netcare 911 responded to a three-vehicle collision on the R59 in Klipriver, Meyerton in Gauteng.

Emergency personnel assessed the scene and confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles had sustained critical injuries.

The adult male – who was deteriorating rapidly – was resuscitated on the scene, but despite first responders’ best efforts, his condition worsened.

As per Arrive Alive, his “condition was too severe, and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene.”

Accident on N12

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, emergency personnel had to extricate a crash victim from the scene of an accident near Kimberley.

As reported by Arrive Alive, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the collision on the N12, approximately 30km from Ritchie towards Cape Town.

The patient was transported by the nearest hospital by Metro EMS to the hospital for treatment.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.