Want to work at Google Africa? Here are 10 vacancies in JHB

Do you want amazing staff perks like free food and generous maternity leave? Well then, Google is advertising ten jobs in South Africa at their offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
Google has over 150,000 employees worldwide, and initially had only a small group of employees in Bryanston. Since 2015, however, their employee base has expanded.
Why work at Google?
Google also supports initiatives such as SMMEs and nonprofits in the country.
Earlier this year, Google announced it would be giving $500,000 in funding and training to Gift of the Givers and Food for Life to help them recover financially.
The new offices include amazing perks for employees, including a canteen, a chill zone, and games room.
The company has since appointed a new director in South Africa, Alistair Mokoena in January 2020.
“To date, 22 South African nonprofit organisations have tapped into $6.5 million in Google.org grants to bolster their work supporting under-served Black youth, SMMEs, and women with skills and knowledge to improve their livelihoods,” Mokoena said.
Jobs at Google
The table below provides an overview of the latest jobs available at Google’s offices in Johannesburg.
|Jobs
|Application link
|Technical Program Manager, Data Center Colocation Operations
|Click here for details
|Analytical Consultant: Large Customer Sales
|Click here for details
|Associate Product Marketing Manager: Ads Marketing
|Click here for details
|Associate Product Marketing Manager: Program Research
|Click here for details
|Customer Engineer: Infrastructure Modernisation, Google Cloud
|Click here for details
|Data Center IT Infrastructure Manager
|Click here for details
|Industry Manager: Financial Services
|Click here for details
|Product Marketing Manager: Ads Marketing
|Click here for details
|Product Marketing Manager: Consumer Apps
|Click here for details
|Strategic Partner Development Manager: Research
|Click here for details