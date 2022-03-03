South Africa

News / South Africa

Kgomotso Phooko
1 minute read
3 Mar 2022
2:05 pm

Want to work at Google Africa? Here are 10 vacancies in JHB

Kgomotso Phooko

Google Africa is hiring! They are looking for ten new employees to join their team in Johannesburg.

Google's logo. Picture: AFP.

Do you want amazing staff perks like free food and generous maternity leave? Well then, Google is advertising ten jobs in South Africa at their offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Google has over 150,000 employees worldwide, and initially had only a small group of employees in Bryanston. Since 2015, however, their employee base has expanded.

Why work at Google?

Google also supports initiatives such as SMMEs and nonprofits in the country.

Earlier this year, Google announced it would be giving $500,000 in funding and training to Gift of the Givers and Food for Life to help them recover financially.

The new offices include amazing perks for employees, including a canteen, a chill zone, and games room.

Games room for employees at Google’s Johannesburg offices.

The company has since appointed a new director in South Africa, Alistair Mokoena in January 2020.

“To date, 22 South African nonprofit organisations have tapped into $6.5 million in Google.org grants to bolster their work supporting under-served Black youth, SMMEs, and women with skills and knowledge to improve their livelihoods,” Mokoena said.

ALSO READ: Google to invest over R15 billion in Africa’s digital transformation

Jobs at Google

The table below provides an overview of the latest jobs available at Google’s offices in Johannesburg.

JobsApplication link
Technical Program Manager, Data Center Colocation OperationsClick here for details
Analytical Consultant: Large Customer SalesClick here for details
Associate Product Marketing Manager: Ads MarketingClick here for details
Associate Product Marketing Manager: Program ResearchClick here for details
Customer Engineer: Infrastructure Modernisation, Google CloudClick here for details
Data Center IT Infrastructure ManagerClick here for details
Industry Manager: Financial ServicesClick here for details
Product Marketing Manager: Ads MarketingClick here for details
Product Marketing Manager: Consumer AppsClick here for details
Strategic Partner Development Manager: ResearchClick here for details

Read more on these topics