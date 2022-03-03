Want to work at Google Africa? Here are 10 vacancies in JHB

Kgomotso Phooko

Do you want amazing staff perks like free food and generous maternity leave? Well then, Google is advertising ten jobs in South Africa at their offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Google has over 150,000 employees worldwide, and initially had only a small group of employees in Bryanston. Since 2015, however, their employee base has expanded.

Why work at Google?

Google also supports initiatives such as SMMEs and nonprofits in the country.

Earlier this year, Google announced it would be giving $500,000 in funding and training to Gift of the Givers and Food for Life to help them recover financially.

The new offices include amazing perks for employees, including a canteen, a chill zone, and games room.

Games room for employees at Google’s Johannesburg offices.

The company has since appointed a new director in South Africa, Alistair Mokoena in January 2020.

“To date, 22 South African nonprofit organisations have tapped into $6.5 million in Google.org grants to bolster their work supporting under-served Black youth, SMMEs, and women with skills and knowledge to improve their livelihoods,” Mokoena said.

Jobs at Google

The table below provides an overview of the latest jobs available at Google’s offices in Johannesburg.