WATCH: More rain expected in KZN as floods devastate the province

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the persistent and heavy downpours have done a lot of damage in KwaZulu-Natal with more showers expected.

At least two people have died and 10 are missing in KwaMashu and Umlazi as a result of the floods.

Saws said there is an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall on Tuesday which could lead to widespread flooding of informal settlements, schools, bridges and major disruptions of traffic over the eastern part of the province.

It said there is still a 60% to 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms across KZN.

The KZN Education Department has also warned heads of schools and principles to shut schools which have been affected by flooding.

“The Department of Education takes the safety of learners and educators very seriously. It is for this reason that schools in affected areas are advised not to operate on the morning of Tuesday, 12th April 2022. Should there be learners who are already in schools by the morning of Tuesday, 12th April 2022, principals are requested to observe weather patterns and find ways to advise parents when it is safe for learners to be collected,” it said.

The department also urged its employees that are in departmental office buildings to leave only when it is safe to do so because of the potential traffic and high risk of accidents on the roads.

“Where there are trees falling onto offices and school buildings, the officials and principals are requested to advise the department via the call centre.”

Meanwhile, the NGO Human Aid has been assisting flood victim who had to be evacuated.

Spokesperson Ahmed Osman told The Citizen the victims have been housed at the NMJ Hall after their homes were washed away.

“They had to evacuate their homes. We have [people of all ages], from a month-old baby to a 99-year-old great grandmother. We have managed to arrange pre-dawn meals for those that are fasting including mattresses and clothing. We will assess … what further assistance is required.”

Osman has stressed that if there is anybody else that requires shelter, they should contact the NGO.