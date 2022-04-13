KZN Flooding: Eskom shows heart and suspends load shedding in flood-ravaged KZN

Faizel Patel

As KwaZulu-Natal deals with the devastation of the deadly floods that hit the province, Eskom has confirmed that it will spare residents in eThekwini from load shedding.

The province has been battered by torrential rain and flooding in several areas across the province which has so far claimed at least 59 lives.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday called on the dark lords of Megawatt Park to have a heart and keep the lights on in KwaZulu-Natal as people try to save themselves from the flood waters.

The red berets said cutting power during the crisis would not only be inhumane but would actively aid in the trauma, dislocation and death of more people.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they will not subject KwaZulu-Natal to load shedding.

“Eskom can confirm that there will be no load shedding in the eThekwini region that is under the eThekwini Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal due to the floods. Eskom is continuously working with the authorities and the disaster management services to do everything it can to assist in the salvage operation in the worst flood affected areas. There is currently and there will be no load shedding during this crisis in the eThekwini Municipality.”

At the same time, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said there will be some reprieve for the province from the torrential downpours which have lashed the province causing widespread destruction.

Saws said the weather is starting to clear up over the southern parts of the KwaZulu-Natal.

It said there is just a 60% chance of showers on Wednesday morning with the severity limited as the system has moved out of the KZN area.

Cyril Ramaphosa to visit KwaZulu-Natal

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society to the situation.

Ramaphosa’s visit follows meetings on Tuesday evening of the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management.

The President will travel to the eThekwini Metro and visit a number of areas that have been severely impacted by the heavy downpours in recent days which have claimed lives, infrastructure and various assets.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele.

