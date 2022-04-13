WATCH: Toyota SA halts operations after devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods

Faizel Patel

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has confirmed that its production plant at Prospecton, south of Durban was not spared from the devastating floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

Photos and videos on social media showed the Toyota plant flooded which caused the company to shut down operations.

The city of eThekwini and surrounding areas have been battered by heavy rains that have washed away bridges, destroyed in infrastructure and rendered some roads unusable.

At least 59 people have lost their lives in the disaster but many are still missing.

The floods have disrupted key highways and business operation in the city.

Toyota South Africa told The Citizen that operations at their plant were affected by the devastating floods.

“TSAM’s operations have therefore been suspended, since Monday evening, while efforts geared towards a safe start-up (after water has been cleared) are in place.”

CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Palesa Phili told Moneyweb, the catastrophic flooding in various parts of eThekwini impacted road networks, infrastructure, and major highways such as the M4 and N2.

“These road networks represent crucial business infrastructure, providing a linkage between business and industries in eThekwini.”

Shipping at Durban Terminals suspended

Transnet also confirmed that shipping at Durban Terminals were suspended.

The harbour is a key trade route for South Africa and its landlocked neighbours including Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Meanwhile, high traffic volumes and wet weather conditions are expected on the N3 Toll Route this Easter weekend.

The road connects Durban to Gauteng.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Doogra said heavy rain, thunderstorms, fog and poor visibility may disrupt the flow of traffic along various parts of the N3 Toll Route during peak hours on Thursday and Friday.

“The poor weather, high traffic volumes, emergency situations and prevailing road conditions may adversely impact road safety and travel experiences. Therefore, it is incumbent on all road users to be prepared for any travel conditions, and to allow sufficient travel time to make provision for possible emergencies or delays.”

Power utility Eskom also confirmed that they will not be adding to the horror and have suspended load shedding.

