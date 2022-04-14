Easter holidays: 60 undocumented individuals arrested at Beitbridge border post

Getrude Makhafola

Police and soldiers have arrested 60 undocumented foreign nationals during an Easter holiday safety campaign at the Limpopo Beitbridge border near Musina on Thursday.

The country’s busiest roads such as the N1 north to Limpopo and the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, among others, are expected to experience peak traffic as the Easter exodus begins.

Speaking to The Citizen from the border, the Department of Home Affairs director-general Tommy Makhode said the police, members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and national traffic police were part of the campaign at the country’s borders posts for the Easter holidays.

“There is no congestion yet here at the border since the morning, the operation has been smooth since morning, except for those who do not have documentation.

“At least 60 undocumented individuals have been arrested so far by the police and members of the SANDF. We are also here to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and adhered to,” Makhode said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Traffic Police issues warning to motorists who disregard road rules this Easter

Beitbridge, the country’s busiest border post, services travellers between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Makhode advised travellers to ensure that they have proper documentation and carry Covid-19 certificates or negative PCR test results when they return.

The Beitbridge operation will run for two weeks.

Meanwhile, in Mokopane, almost 300km away from Beitbridge, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula monitored the traffic along the N1 arriving from Gauteng.

The minister said there was lesser traffic by lunchtime compared to the previous years.

“There is usually congestion already by this time [after lunchtime] on the N1 but so far, traffic is moving nicely without any problems. There has been no major accident so far, and we it to remain that way.”

Mbalula urged motorists to not drink and drive or overload their vehicles. We want to see people travel during the day, not at night, where roads could be slippery if it rains.

“However, our law enforcement is ready with speed monitoring…drunk and drivers and speedsters will have no chance. Drive at proper speed and arrive alive.”

NOW READ: How to avoid driver fatigue during your Easter road trip