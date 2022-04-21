Mixed reactions to Tshwane state of capital address

Marizka Coetzer

The City of Tshwane state of the capital address kicked off on a shaky note on Thursday, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) screaming at the speaker and interrupting the mayor.

Mayor Randall Williams was interrupted while delivering his second state of the capital address, with EFF members shouting “liar” and “seven years”.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the disruptions were frustrating and detracted from the real work of the local government – service delivery.

“That type of behaviour does not fix a single road, build a house or put water in a home,” he said.

“It’s a disruption and is childish. Citizens are getting tired of political squabbling while all they want is services and jobs and a better future for their children.”

The leader of the EFF in Tshwane, Obakeng Ramabodu, said the party wanted to disrupt the mayor for an hour, and had achieved it.

“They are not in charge and we cannot give the impression they are in charge,” he said Ramabodu said the DA-led city had not achieved anything.

“We will visit all those things he is lying about and show you he is busy with nothing,” he said.

“Go to the power station in Mamelodi, it is not operating. Go to the Refilwe station, tell me what is happening. They cannot even manage stadiums,” he said.

ANC caucus leader Frans Boshielo said the mayor did not know what he was doing and the DA had done nothing in six years.

“There is nothing to write home about except speaking beautiful English when they get a podium,” he said.

Boshielo questioned job creation and said poverty elevation was not a form of employment. “We reject his claims of 17 000 jobs created. It’s not him. He must go and create jobs himself,” he said.

Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont said the party was largely happy with the direction presented by the mayor.

“The multiparty coalition has done excellent work in putting the city on the current course,” he said.

Beaumont said the city’s expenditure at end March was at 46%, “so we are hearing great things but the budget is not seeing it happen”.

A former Bolt driver, Thabiso Bosch, said: “I stay in the north [of Pretoria] since 2013 and nothing has changed.”

The northern and western suburbs were neglected. Precious Murobi, a cleaner, said she was not happy about the service delivery.

“Just look at the power cuts, load shedding, it’s disgusting. Look at the roads and the potholes, it’s even worse.”

Cable theft was another area where service delivery was failing.

“The city can do better. The solution is easy, they must make a plan to get better security to combat it,” Murobi said.