Gardee blames victims’ silence and police incompetence for daughter Hillary’s death

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said on Saturday, during the funeral of his daughter Hillary, that the silence of other victims of crime was to blame for the death of his daughter Hillary.

He also took a swipe at the “incompetence” of the police in South Africa.

Hillary’s body was found on Tuesday in the Ehlanzeni District outside Mbombela, four days after she was reported missing. The 28-year-old had a bullet wound in the back of her head.

In a video tribute played during the funeral, Gardee said Hillary was targeted by criminals who kidnap people and force them to transfer cash before they’re released.

“More than 100 people [in the area] have been kidnapped and released or left to release themselves. Their silence and the silence of their close friends killed you,” Gardee said.

“Those 100 [people] failed to report or follow up on this crime of abduction to use the captive’s ATM cards and pin codes.

“Their silence and the silence of the community, [as well as] the incompetence of the police with active dockets of 100 similar incidents killed you my dear.”

Gardee even went as far as to call the other victims cowards.

“Their cowardice killed you,” he said.

Gardee said children should bury their parents, not the other way around.

“From the moment you were born, you were named after great women leaders of the world, for in you we saw a bright future. Little did we know you’d die a tragic death,” he said.

‘They are not nyaope addicts’

Speaking at the funeral service, EFF leader Julius Malema said Gardee’s killers were not desperate for money.

“They wear suits and call themselves gentlemen. They are not nyaope addicts. They own properties in Nelspruit and some of them have political credentials,” said Malema.

Malema said he now fears for the lives of his children. “We are all scared, asking if our children will be next. If politicians can be scared, what about ordinary citizens?”

He also told Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure Hillary’s alleged killers are not granted bail.

Police said on Friday that a 39-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Hillary’s murder.

“We managed to arrest one male suspect at Schoemansdal in Nkomazi within the 72-hours that we were given. We believe that we have the right suspect and we are looking forward to [making] more arrests as the investigation continues,” said Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela in a statement.