Virgin Atlantic set to resume flights from London to Cape Town

British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will be resuming flights between London Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport.

Virgin Airlines Sir Richard Branson, announced the reopening of the Cape Town to London route from November 5, at an event in Cape Town on Saturday.

The announcement was also shared by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and MMC for Economic Growth and Tourism James Vos.

“Guess who’s flying to Cape Town daily again? Welcome back Virgin Atlantic! What a pleasure to celebrate this announcement with Richard Branson and Alan Winde this evening,” Hill-Lewis tweeted.

Guess who’s flying to Cape Town daily again? Welcome back, @VirginAtlantic! What a pleasure to celebrate this announcement with @richardbranson and @alanwinde this evening. pic.twitter.com/5l7CMEkLlP— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) May 21, 2022

His excitement was shared by Vos.

“Virgin Atlantic announces the reintroduction of its Cape Town to London Heathrow route. This route will add 80,000 seats between Cape Town and London.”

Breaking News. Virgin Atlantic announces the reintroduction of its Cape Town to London Heathrow route. This route will add 80,000 seats between Cape Town and London. #InvestCapeTown #CapeConfidence pic.twitter.com/jNvSgDOKlB— James Vos (@VosJames) May 21, 2022

According to EWN, Virgin Atlantic halted direct flights between London and Cape Town in 2015 new Home Affairs immigration regulations.

However, the airline resumed flights in February 2020 before the aviation industry was grounded due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

