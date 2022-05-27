SA animal group, British army save nine lions from death in a historic extraction from a warzone

Citizen Reporter

British Army veterans have carried out a daring rescue mission to save nine lions from a Ukraine zoo in the biggest big cat extraction from a warzone.

Animal rescue groups Breaking the Chains and Warriors of Wildlife travelled to the war-torn Black Sea port of Odessa on Monday.

The mission was the brainchild of South African animal advocate Lionel de Lange, founder of Warriors of Wildlife, who joined forces with Britons Gemma Campling, director of Worldwide Vets, and Breaking the Chains founder and British Army veteran Tom.

Tom, whose surname is not used for security reasons, lead a team of former British Army soldiers as well as members from the US and Canada.

Over 72 hours, the crack group travelled thousands of kilometres across three borders to carry out a lionhearted big cat extraction.

The nine lions were facing starvation at their home in the Biopark, Odessa, where supplies of meat were dangerously low because of the war.

And if Russian missiles raining down on the city damaged the animal enclosures, civilians would be in serious danger from loose large carnivores.

Despite the real risk of death from above, the brave men and women of the rescue team knew it was now or never to get the animals out.

And after a remarkable display of teamwork and determination all nine lions, two adult males, five females and a male and female cub, were safely brought out to their new temporary home in Romania on Wednesday.

South African Army veteran De Lange said the eventual aim was to fly all the lions to a new life, potentially in South Africa at the Simbonga Game Reserve, or to a wildlife sanctuary in the US.

He thanked supporters who had helped raise thousands of rands for the mission to cover fuel, veterinary and security costs.

De Lange said: “It was an international operation and it was great to work with other people who were keen on getting this amazing job done. I hope we can go back in under the Russian noses again and rescue more animals together in the future.

“It’s great for me to get any animal out of a bad situation but I suppose for me as someone who has lived in Ukraine, it was extra special.

“The lions’ future was super bleak staying in Odessa because the writing is on the wall and it looks like there’s not going to be an end to the war anytime soon.

“But while there’s people like me, Tom and Gemma and the amazing people we work with and who supported us, none of these animals are going to be left behind.”

Breaking the Chains founder Tom, 34, from Yorkshire, served 18 years in the British Army and members of his team included more veterans like former comrade Gaz and old soldiers Steve and TJ.

Tom was medically discharged with post-traumatic stress syndrome and credits his recovery to his dog Gypsie, a former military search dog, who he said rescued him.

He said: “It was an animal that saved my life. I understand the true beauty and value of animals and I wanted to make sure I could save their lives, which is why we are in Ukraine.

“My ground team are all veterans so these are the guys who go into active conflict areas and when I say active areas, these are places under Russian offensive with troops on the ground.

“These are the conflict areas we operate in.

“We have volunteers as well who are people who have come out here to look out for the animals. We had two volunteers with us on this mission but predominately the ground team are all veterans.”

Tom said as soon Lionel let him know about the plight of the lions in Odessa, he knew his unit could help. He said: “It required a lot of equipment and a lot of manpower, so straight away when I got the call, I said, ‘sure thing, no dramas, just tell me when’.

“We’ve had bombs dropping pretty much at our feet numerous times while extracting animals in Ukraine so we knew we could help in this mission.” The convoy included a huge military wagon driven over from the UK by Tom’s team as well as 4×4 support vehicles. Extra-strong cages, makeshift stretchers and climbing equipment was also needed to secure their precious cargo.

He said: “The vet, Gemma, was phenomenal and Lionel was great with the role he played and my team was fantastic throughout, as they always are.

The other veterans with me, Gaz and Steve; I served with Gaz for 18 years and he loves animals and came out with his friendship to me. Same with Steve. TJ fell in love with what we do and why we do it.

They all love animals and to see what we are trying to do. “Just spending time with the lions when we had them in the vehicles and when we were waiting at the borders was incredible.

“You have just enough time to form that small but beautiful bond. The beauty of animals is they’ll learn to trust you, not to the point you can get in the cage with them, but enough to relax and understand you’re not a threat.”

Donations fund the entire operation and there are more planned.