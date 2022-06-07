WATCH: EFF releases videos allegedly showing $4 million robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has released videos of the suspects allegedly stealing $4 million from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa has yet to provide key details on the now infamous robbery in 2020.

He has called for patience pending a full investigation into the burglary.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa refuses to provide key details of $4 million robbery

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a complaint against Ramaphosa accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

He claimed the suspects who broke into the president’s property were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid to keep silent.

Now the red berets have shared videos of the alleged robbery.

EFF leader Julius Malema said claiming ignorance will not save Ramaphosa.

“Just as the speaker of Parliament was charged for animal cruelty on her farm, even though she was not there. She was charged with violating animal rights, and pursued in court.”

“The EFF therefore calls for Ramaphosa to step aside with immediate effect, because no policeman will investigate a sitting president who has violated laws in order to avoid justice,” Malema said.

Malema said the EFF has also assembled a legal team, led by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to look into constitutional provisions to have Ramaphosa step aside.

“If Ramaphosa refuses to step aside to allow transparent investigations to take place, the EFF will then mobilise many sectors of society to stop recognising him as a president of the republic and will not permit him to perform any presidential functions.”

Malema said the EFF also has it on good authority, through informants within the police, that there is pressure on the police to backdate dockets and affidavits, in order to corroborate the claims Ramaphosa has made about his bodyguards opening a case.

ALSO READ: Timing of Ramaphosa’s 4 million Dollargate, Guptas’ arrest no coincidence – Analyst